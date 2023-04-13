Bestsellers Apr 13, 2023 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HARDCOVER FICTION1. Lessons in Chemistry. Bonnie Garmus. Doubleday2. Loyalty. Lisa Scottoline. Putnam3. Hello Beautiful. Ann Napolitano. Dial4. Hang the Moon. Jeannette Walls. Scribner5. Countdown. James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. Little, Brown6. Tombs. Junji Ito. Viz7. I Will Find You. Harlan Coben. Grand Central8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Gabrielle Zevin. Knopf9. Pineapple Street. Jenny Jackson. Viking/Dorman10. Worthy Opponents. Danielle Steel. DelacorteHARDCOVER NONFICTION1. Outlive. Peter Attia. Harmony2. You’re Going to Make It. Lysa TerKeurst. Thomas Nelson3. The Love Stories of the Bible Speak. Shannon Bream Broadside4. Sweet Enough. Alison Roman. Clarkson Potter5. Eat to Beat Your Diet. William W. Li. Balance6. RecipeTin Eats Dinner. Nagi Maehashi. Countryman7. Spare. Prince Harry. Random House8. Poverty, by America. Matthew Desmond. Crown9. The Creative Act. Rick Rubin. Penguin Press10. I’m Glad My Mom Died. Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster Sign up for our kicks & entertainment newsletter!Get the latest local entertainment news, dining reviews, and more delivered right to your inbox every Thursday. SIGN UP NOW From Publisher’s Weekly for the week ending Saturday, April 1, 2023. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Games Trending Now Stores along Janesville's 'grocers row' rally for customers Auto workers union, credit union labor negotiations appear to be faltering Watchdog group, Beloit resident file county open meetings complaint Janesville man charged with possession of child pornography Rock County under wildfire risk warning Special section Spring Home Improvement Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW