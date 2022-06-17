If you’re a lifelong buff of all things Piper Cub, or you’ve got a child who’d like to see real-life airplanes land and take off, a Janesville fly-in-drive-in pancake breakfast this weekend should satisfy.
Bessie’s Diner at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport is hosting its annual pancake breakfast on Saturday, June 18. Diners can sit inside Bessie’s dining room for breakfast—or outside along the tarmac with a front-row seat to watch planes land as pancakes cook on a griddle in the open air.
Bessie’s is located at 1716 W. Airport Road in Janesville. The breakfast is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday’s event is open to anyone—from pilots flying in to the general public—although members of the public must purchase tickets for the breakfast buffet that also gets them into other activities. For more information on tickets call (608) 743-9830 or visit the diner’s Facebook page.
The breakfast fly-in, in its fourth year, draws local residents and people who fly in from regional airports all over the Midwest, organizers said.
“It’s rain or shine, inside or outside. The pancakes are all-you-can-eat. Plus tons of bacon and sausage,” Bessie’s Diner General Manager Melita Jensen said.
Jensen probably doesn’t need to say anything more enticing than that. But there’s more.
Guests can also take to the tarmac for an up-close view of parked airplanes courtesy of Revv Aviation and Elevation Air, two private flight schools that operate out of the county-owned airport.
Both flight schools will also offer for a fee first-come, first-serve “discovery flights” that will allow guests to fly in a plane with a certified flight instructor.
Jensen said 30-minute flights or hour-long flights are available.
Sign up for our kicks & entertainment newsletter!
Get the latest local entertainment news, dining reviews, and more delivered right to your inbox every Thursday.