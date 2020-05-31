BELOIT
Classic Cinemas Beloit, 2799 Cranston Road, has reopened.
The theater will screen films both classic and current, and movie-goers will find upgrades of heated recliners in all of the theater’s auditoriums.
“We’re excited to welcome guests back,” Classic Cinemas CEO and owner Chris Johnson wrote in a news release. “Not everyone is going to feel comfortable coming back yet, and we respect that. We just want to provide a safe entertainment option for guests who are ready.”
As part of the reopening, auditorium capacity will be limited to 25%. Theater rows are 6 feet apart, and guests must leave two seats open between parties while reserving seats. Guests also must wear masks when not in their seats.
Concessions will be available, and theater employees will be required to wear masks and gloves.
For more information and showtimes, visit ClassicCinemas.com or follow the theater on Facebook and Instagram.