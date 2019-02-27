ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS—It’s hard to see the overlap between fans of symphony orchestras and fans of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

But the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra and Petty tribute band Southern Accents are hoping to blend those audiences for a genre-spanning performance June 1 at Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Tickets range from $25 to $75 and are available through Ticketmaster. It will be the orchestra’s first time performing at the Coronado and will be something far different than a typical symphony orchestra show, Executive Director Edie Baran said.

The show will not only appeal to Petty fans and symphony fans, it also has the potential to attract new audiences from Chicago. It’s the biggest show the symphony orchestra has ever organized, and Baran is excited about the chance to perform in a large venue.

“It (The Coronado) is amazing. It’s an old vaudeville theater,” she said. “There are no bad seats in that theater. It’s very grandiose.”

So how did the two bands form an unusual musical partnership?

Tony Mac, the drummer in Southern Accents, and his wife, Emily McCamy, live in Nashville, where they’re regulars at Nashville Symphony shows. The orchestra had performed a pops series where classical musicians would back up bands, McCamy said.

The couple thought Southern Accents could do something similar, so the band searched for a composer who could convert Petty’s music into an orchestral arrangement.

“It just seemed obvious,” Mac said. “I could hear some of the songs in my head that catered to symphonic orchestration. We looked around, and we didn’t find anyone doing it. It seemed like a match made in heaven.”

McCamy co-owns Edsel West Entertainment, the company that led the composer search. They initially found someone who knew nothing about Petty, but then found Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra music director Rob Tomaro, she said.

Tomaro started his career in a rock band and continues to perform as a jazz guitarist. He is a huge Petty fan, and he “flipped out” when he got the job, he said.

Converting Petty’s music to something orchestral was “simple,” Tomaro said, noting he didn’t have to start from scratch and could let Petty’s music dictate what he did. Tomaro tried to consider what Petty, who died in 2017 at the age of 66, would want his songs to sound like if backed up by an orchestra.

Tomaro has experience doing this, as he has composed concertos for electric violinist Susan Aquila. His Petty fandom also helped him stay true to the original music, he said.

“It’s kind of an odd thing to get a composer, a fabulous symphonic composer, but if he doesn’t understand what the heart of rock ‘n’ roll is about, it might not be an easy fit,” Tomaro said. “But for me, it was something I understood how to do.”

Tomaro was hired only to arrange 11 Petty songs and to create an overture for Southern Accents. The band, which is the only Petty tribute band recognized by Petty’s official fan club, wants to go on tour collaborating with local symphony orchestras.

But the band needed a premiere, and it made perfect sense to have the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra handle the debut performance.

The orchestra will provide the backdrop, and Southern Accents will perform a few songs on its own. Tomaro lauded the band’s authenticity.

The lead singer, Ronnie Gregg, has thin, blond hair and a nasally voice reminiscent of Petty. Tomaro said lawyers for the Petty estate once contacted band members and asked them to remove Petty’s music from their website—but the songs turned out to be from Southern Accents’ own performances.

Mac, the drummer, said while Southern Accents can’t replace Petty, having an orchestra to back up their music is something new for longtime fans of the music legend.

“This is a completely different experience,” he said. “To my knowledge, The Heartbreakers never did this. So here’s the opportunity for someone. It’s the next best thing.”