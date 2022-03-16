JANESVILLE
The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra is celebrating Latin music and culture March 26-27 with its presentation of “Las Obras Maestras Latinas.”
Tthe symphony will perform at the Janesville Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. March 26. After the show, there is a post-concert reception. At 2 p.m. March 27, the group is performing at The Castle in Beloit.
“Las Obras Maestras Latinas,” which translates to Latin Masterpieces," is a celebration of Latin and Hispanic culture in Rock County. This concert was originally scheduled in 2020 but was canceled due to COVID-19.
“It was shaping up to be one of the most exciting things we’ve ever done,” said Dr. Rob Tomaro, the orchestra's symphonic conductor. “It’s almost miraculous being able to pull together the orchestra that experienced the disappointment of it being canceled.”
Special guests Thomas Aquino and the Tonantzin Dance Troupe will be performing with the symphony.
“It’s a miracle that Aquino is going to be available and the dance group is coming out to volunteer to celebrate their culture,” said Tomaro. “The orchestra loves to share different cultures with everyone.”
Aquino is a rising star guitarist from Chicago. He placed second in the classical category of the 2018 Wilson Center Guitar Competition. In 2020, he won the Twisted Spruce Competition’s Performance Prize.
The Tonantzin Dance Troupe is a traditional folk dance group that wears full aztec outfits.
“The whole point of this concert is to focus on diversity and inclusion,” said Sara Lemen, executive director of the BJSO. “By doing this concert hopefully it will open up classical music to a new audience.”
The pieces that will be performed are a blend of work from Spain, Mexico and Latin America. Maria Elena White will provide Spanish translation.
“We would be grateful if everyone came out,” said Tomaro. “We need the support of the community. I can say without a doubt you’re going to be amazed at the sound of the orchestra. We have been compared to many bigger orchestras with bigger budgets.”
The orchestra had to shut down completely for more than a year in the pandemic. They currently are on a yearlong fundraiser drive to keep the orchestra going.
“We do free concerts every Fourth of July,” said Tomaro. “We get 1,500 people at these concerts. The rest of the year, we need the support of those great audiences.”
Adult tickets are $20, while students 16 and over are $15 and children 5 and under are free. Tickets to both shows can be reserved at beloitjanesvillesymphony.org/concerts.html.