BELOIT—Beloit sure loves its movies, and filmmakers sure seem to love Beloit right back.

From Feb. 23 to March 3, more than 100 of the most creative minds in independent cinema will trek to southern Wisconsin to show their wares at the Beloit International Film Festival. Hidden from Hollywood’s gaudy glitz and glamour, this intimate get-together has become a front-line favorite for movie purists seeking feedback on their work.

“Filmmakers come into town and see audience members in coffee shops, on sidewalks and at other films,” said former BIFF executive director and former board member Marty Densch. “Audience members, likewise, are excited to see filmmakers in town because it gives them a chance to to talk to them face to face. This is what film festivals are for.”

In addition to the many movies being screened throughout the city, a series of special events also is planned. These include: a vintage radio play, a free workshop with BIFF artist-in-residence James Choi, a sing-along to the film “Godspell,” a celebration of women in film, and screenings of the silent film “The Kid” starring Charlie Chaplin (with accompaniment by the Beloit Memorial High School jazz orchestra) and “Mary Poppins” starring Julie Andrews.

Returning features include “BIFF After Dark,” a series of nightly musical performances throughout town, and the Wisconsin-Illinois Showdown, a friendly competition between filmmakers from the two states.

For details about these events, visit BeloitFilmFest.org.

