Editor’s Note: These films will be screened at the 2020 Beloit International Film Festival from Feb. 21-March 1, at La Casa Grande, 618 Fourth St.; Bagels & More, 324 State St.; Bushel & Peck’s, 328 State St.; Domenico’s, 547 E. Grand Ave.; Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., and the Hendricks Center for the Arts, 409 Pleasant St.
Special events at other locations also are planned. To learn more, visit BeloitFilmFest.org
4622 Stillwater Circle
About: 2019 narrative short/USA/11 minutes.
Director: Katie Rehbeck.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Hendricks Arts Center, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Domenico’s.
Synopsis: Sadie spends a summer afternoon around her hometown in Wisconsin while an old flame tries to find a new spot in her life.
To learn more: beloitfilmfest .org/films/4622-stillwater-circle.
A Missed Connection
About: 2018 narrative short/USA/22 minutes.
Director: Matthew Weinstein.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 21-22, Bagels & More.
Synopsis: Two former college friends randomly reconnect at a coffee shop on a long winter night. As the night progresses, past events and emotions slowly begin to surface.
To learn more: beloitfilmfest .org/films/a-missed-connection.
Amateur Night
About: 2019 narrative short/USA/12 minutes.
Director: Gina Hackett.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Hendricks Arts Center, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Domenico’s.
Synopsis: Sisters Ruby and Emma scramble to find fast cash so Emma can perform in her ballet recital. Left with no other options, Ruby decides to dance, too … just not ballet.
To learn more: beloitfilmfest .org/films/amateur-night.
Arcangel
About: 2018 narrative short/Mexico/18 minutes.
Director: Angeles Cruz.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, both at Bagels & More.
Synopsis: Arcángel is a 50-year-old peasant facing accelerating vision loss. Before total darkness overtakes him, he needs to find a nursing home for Patrocinia, an elderly woman from his community who is completely dependent on him.
To learn more: beloitfilmfest .org/films/arcangel.
Are You Proud?
About: 2019 documentary feature/USA/95 minutes.
Director: Ashley Joyner.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, Domenico’s, and 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, La Casa Grande.
Synopsis: The LGBTQ+ movement in the UK has fought bruising battles for equality. “Are You Proud?” brings together rare archive footage and interviews from across a spectrum of historical campaigns to celebrate the movement’s landmark achievements.
To learn more: beloitfilmfest .org/films/are-you-proud.
Around The Sun
About: 2019 narrative feature/USA/78 minutes.
Director: Oliver Krimpas.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and noon Saturday, Feb. 22, both at Bushel & Peck’s.
Synopsis: A film location finder is shown around a repossessed, crumbling French château. Over the course of the afternoon, he slowly falls for both the place and the owner’s flirtatious representative as she recounts the story of a famous book set there.
To learn more: beloitfilmfest .org/films/around-the-sun.
Bird Of Paradise
About: 2019 narrative short/USA/13 minutes.
Director: Alexander Zorn.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Hendricks Arts Center, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Domenico’s.
Synopsis: A queer geriatric nurse learns one of life’s hardest lessons when he falls in love with one of his elderly patients.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/bird-of-paradise.
The Book Of Birdie
About: 2017 narrative feature/USA/91 minutes.
Director: Elizabeth E. Schuch.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Domenico’s, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Bushel & Peck’s.
Synopsis: When a fragile, imaginative teenager is placed in a dying convent, will her unusual obsessions and hallucinations become a mark of sainthood or a dark heresy?
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/book-of-birdie -the.
Book Week
About: 2018 narrative feature/Australia/96 minutes.
Director: Heath Davis.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, Domenico’s, and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Bushel & Peck’s.
Synopsis: When it looks like his novel is going to be published, high school English teacher and once famous novelist Nicholas Cutler thinks his luck has finally changed. But what promises to be the best week of his life professionally, spirals into seven days of hell personally.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/book-week.
Bucky On Parade
About: 2019 documentary short/USA/27 minutes.
Director: Clint Thayer.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Domenico’s; noon Sunday, Feb. 23, La Casa Grande, and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, La Casa Grande (free screening).
Synopsis: Bucky on Parade was a free public art event featuring 85 life-size Bucky Badger statues throughout Madison and Dane County in 2018. Local and regional artists transformed the statues into unique works of art.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/bucky-on-parade.
Bullied
About: 2019 documentary feature/USA/79 minutes.
Director: Thomas Keith.
Screenings: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, Domenico’s, and noon Saturday, Feb. 29, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: This film tracks the causes and consequences of bullying along with programs and solutions that have had an impact on mitigating bullying in schools.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/bullied.
Camp Wedding
About: 2018 narrative feature/USA/90 minutes.
Director: Greg Emetaz.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Hendricks Arts Center, and noon Sunday, Feb. 23, Bushel & Peck’s.
Synopsis: Mia’s wedding party is not too keen on transforming a dilapidated summer camp into the wedding venue of her dreams. When people begin disappearing in the night, that doesn’t help, either.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/camp-wedding.
Cerulian Blue
About: 2019 narrative feature/Australia/72 minutes.
Director: Adrian Ortega.
Screenings: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Bagels & More, and 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, Domenico’s.
Synopsis: An introvert’s urgent road trip to reclaim his lost love is derailed when he meets a free-spirited woman who challenges all of his ideals.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/cerulian-blue.
Champions: Story of K Cancer
About: 2020 documentary short/USA/4 minutes.
Director: Isaac Smith.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Domenico’s, and noon Sunday, Feb. 23, La Casa Grande.
Synopsis: K Cancer is more than a softball team. They use their platform to raise support for families battling childhood cancer in the stateline community, redefining what it means to be a champion.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/k-cancer.
Chasing The Jet Stream
About: 2018 documentary feature/United Kingdom/74 minutes.
Director: Claudio von Planta.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Hendricks Arts Center, and noon Sunday, March 1, La Casa Grande.
Synopsis: This film follows the adventure of Marc Hauser, a Swiss entrepreneur and motivational speaker who wants to become the first skydiver to jump into a hurricane force jet stream at 8,000 to 10,000 meters altitude. With this record, he hopes to bring attention to the technology of airborne wind energy systems.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/chasing-the-jet-stream.
Cleaner
About: 2019 narrative short/Islamic Republic of Iran/11 minutes.
Director: Mohammadreza Mayghani.
Screenings: Noon Saturday, Feb. 22, La Casa Grande, and 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, Domenico’s.
Synopsis: A public toilet cleaner is concerned about her pregnancy test on a normal day at work.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/cleaner.
The Condor And The Eagle
About: 2019 feature documentary/USA/79 minutes.
Directors: Sophie & Clement Guerra.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, Hendricks Arts Center, and noon Saturday, Feb. 29, La Casa Grande.
Synopsis: Four Indigenous leaders embark on an extraordinary transcontinental adventure from the Canadian plains to deep into the heart of the Amazonian jungle to unite the peoples of North and South America and deepen the meaning of “Climate Justice.”
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/the-condor-and -the-eagle.
Cool For Five Seconds
About: 2019 narrative short/USA/12 minutes.
Director: Dani Wieder.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Hendricks Arts Center, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Domenico’s.
Synopsis: Colleen invites Eleanor to meet her in a diner late at night. The two haven’t spoken in years, and Colleen has something to say.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/the-cool-for-five -seconds.
The Dakota Family
About: 2019 narrative short/Belgium/29 minutes.
Director: Toni Hilgersson.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, both at Bagels & More.
Synopsis: A strange deathlike creature roams around grandpa Dakota. The patriarch knows it’s time to call on the members of his tribe. A family, his family, atypical and dismantled, will have to reunite. Will they arrive in time to share a last moment with their clan chief?
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/dakota-family-the.
Dear Frankie
About: 2018 narrative short/USA/4 minutes.
Directors: Megan Marie Connolly and Claudia Krogmeier.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and noon Sunday, Feb. 23, both at Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: On a young woman’s journey to heal, she must relive her past and face conflicting feelings about her unstable friend.
To learn more: beloitfilmfest.org/films/dear-frankie.
Decoding the Driftless
About: 2018 documentary feature/USA/61 minutes.
Director: Jonas Stenstrom.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Domenico’s, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, Bushel & Peck’s.
Synopsis: A wild ride of adventure through the air, across rugged landscapes, on and under the water, through a secret underworld and across time itself to explore and decipher ancient clues of archaeology, paleontology, geology, and biology of the Driftless Region.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/decoding-the -driftless.
The Dishwasher
About: 2019 narrative short/USA/13 minutes.
Directors: Nick Hartanto and Sam Roden.
Screenings: Noon Saturday, Feb. 22, Domenico’s, and 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Bagels & More.
Synopsis: A chef at a fine dining restaurant in New York City asks a Mexican dishwasher to find good tortillas.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/dishwasher-the.
The Duckpond
About: 2019 narrative feature/Sweden/90 minutes.
Director: Robert Andersson.
Screenings: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Bushel and Peck’s, and noon Sunday, March 1, Domenico’s.
Synopsis: Fredrik’s peaceful life in an idyllic small town is turned upside down when his childhood friend Patrik is released from prison. Together with Birger, the third member of their trio, they manage to get lost in a spiral of chaos involving a vindictive policeman, a few grams of weed and a gang of Danish robbers.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/duckpond-the.
Each Other
About: 2019 narrative short/Iran/16 minutes.
Director: Sarah Tabibzadeh.
Screenings: Noon Saturday, Feb. 22, Domenico’s, and 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Bagels & More.
Synopsis: People are living with their personality layers, and they take them to a “Layeromat” just like their clothes. A young man who works in one of these “Layeromats” accidentally loses one of his layers and, despite a long search, can’t find it. But through an inner revolution during his search, he reaches a new understanding of his being.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/each-other.
Egg
About: 2018 narrative short/France/12 minutes.
Director: Martina Scarpelli.
Screenings: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Hendricks Arts Center, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, Domenico’s.
Synopsis: A woman is locked in her home with an egg she is both attracted to and afraid of. She eats the egg. She repents. She kills it. She lets the egg die of hunger.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/egg.
Engage Earth
About: 2019 documentary short/USA/16 minutes.
Director: James Choi.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 and noon Sunday, Feb. 23, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: A look at Brazilian artist Denise Milan and her ongoing work with stones leading to an impactful art program in Heliópolis, one of the largest favelas in the Americas located outside Sao Paulo.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/engage-earth.
The Faces that Never Fade
About: 2020 documentary feature/USA/50 minutes.
Director: Chandlor Ralston.
Screenings: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, La Casa Grande, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, Bushel & Peck’s.
Synopsis: The film shows how war lives on in every veteran that comes home. “The Faces that Never Fade” focuses on showing the humanity of the Vietnam War through the experiences of John Tutle by diving into the erosion of hope from the constant repetition of day-to-day tasks mixed with the insanity of war and the enduring memories of lost friends.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/faces-that-never -fade-the.
Farfalle Bianche
About: 2017 documentary short/USA/4 minutes.
Director: Neil Brookshire.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and noon Sunday, Feb. 23, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: A young woman—half Italian, half American—raised in both Italy and England, explores her intimate connection to rural America. (Italian with English subtitles.)
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/farfalle-bianche.
Feelings to Tell
About: 2018 narrative feature/China/79 minutes.
Director: Wen Li.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, Hendricks Arts Center, and 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Domenico’s.
Synopsis: After falling asleep, Jiang, a young painter, finds himself in a Taogu village where he meets a mute girl (Jiu’er) and her foster father (Old Bai) who believed firmly in ancient Xiangchu gods. As an observer and participant of the dream, the veneration they showed to the gods deeply touches Jiang.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/feelings-to-tell.
The Field
About: 2019 narrative feature/USA/92 minutes.
Director: Tate Bunker.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Bushel & Peck’s.
Synopsis: To save their marriage, Ben and Lydia risk it all and buy a farmstead in Manitowoc. Lydia is determined to transform the rotting house into a dream home and finally start a family, but Ben’s photographs reveal they’re not alone.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/the-field.
Flora
About: 2018 narrative short/USA/4 minutes.
Director: Chaerin Im.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: Experimental animation about gender and sexuality and the awkwardness of division. Uncanny sculptures of vaginas and penises are the main elements.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/flora.
Frances Ferguson
About: 2019 narrative feature/USA/75 minutes.
Director: Bob Byington.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Bagels & More; 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Domenico’s; and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, La Casa Grande.
Synopsis: Frances Ferguson is discontent. Like a lot of us, she does a bit of acting out and pays the price—an arrest, trial, incarceration and a new identity that isn’t terribly comfortable. Nick Offerman narrates this deviant comedy based on actual events.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/frances-ferguson.
Fraser Syndrome & More
About: 2018 documentary short/USA/20 minutes.
Director: Kyle Anne Grendys.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Hendricks Arts Center, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Domenico’s.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Kyle Anne Grendys is only the 75th person to be born with the rare, recessive gene disorder known as Fraser Syndrome. Having always felt alone in the world, she sets out on a journey to find her community and finally meets others like her.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/fraser-syndrome -me.
From Seed to Seed
About: 2018 documentary feature/Canada/86 minutes.
Director: Katharina Stieffenhofer.
Screenings: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, Hendricks Arts Center, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Bagels & More.
Synopsis: In Southern Manitoba, Terry and Monique are pouring their hearts into a small, ecological farm. Raising crops and several types of livestock, they struggle mightily against a foe their agricultural predecessors never anticipated; global climate change.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/from-seed-to-seed.
Fuzzy Legs
About: 2018 narrative short/USA/12 minutes.
Director: Amber Eswani.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Bagels & More.
Synopsis: Amina, a Pakistani-American girl, starts her first day of middle school in the suburbs of Chicago. She quickly finds it is not all it’s cracked up to be, and having hairy legs doesn’t help.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/fuzzy-legs.
The Gate: Dawn of the Bahá’í Faith
About: 2018 documentary feature/USA/61 minutes.
Director: Bob Hercules.
Screenings: Noon Sunday, March 1, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: “The Gate: Dawn of the Bahá’í Faith” is a groundbreaking documentary that tells the dramatic true story of the Prophet-Herald known as the Báb, His message of the oneness of humankind, and the origins of a new era in world religion.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/gate-the.
Go Go Boy!
About: 2019 narrative short/USA/6 minutes.
Director: Oriana Oppice.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and noon Sunday, Feb. 23, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: “Go Go, Boy!” follows a black LGBTQ youth as he discoveres his place in the world through his private realm of dance.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/go-go-boy.
Golden Voices
About: 2019 narrative short/USA/14 minutes.
Director: Layne Marie Williams.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Bagels & More.
Synopsis: Determined to uncover the source of “Golden Voices” appearing on unknown frequencies across Indiana, paranormal investigator Radha Laburnum takes her radio show on the road. As if guided by destiny, she comes into contact with sleepwalking children whispering of gold. She wonders: Are they cautioning us? What is the gold?
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/golden-voices.
The Grizzlies
About: 2018 feature narrative/Canada/104 minutes.
Director: Miranda de Pencier.
Screenings: Noon Sunday, Feb. 23, Domenico’s; 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Bushel & Peck’s; and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Domenico’s.
Synopsis: When first-time teacher Russ Shepherd comes to Kugluktuk, he brings preconceived notions about northern life and little hubris about his self-imposed mission to bring about change. An interconnected chain of dramatic incidents lead him to understand that education is a two-way street. Based on a true story.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/grizzlies.
Home
About: 2019 narrative short/USA/11 minutes.
Director: Eve Rydberg.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Bagels & More.
Synopsis: A woman’s journey to help her estranged father, who has recently become homeless in Chicago, finds them both at a turning point in their lives.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/home.
Honey and Jerome Forever!
About: 2018 narrative short/USA/10 minutes.
Director: A.C. Lamberty.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: A young drag queen moonlighting as a contract killer receives her latest hit: her boyfriend.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/honey-and -jerome-forever.
Honor Among Thieves
About: 2019 narrative short/USA/10 minutes.
Director: Justin Eugene Evans.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, Bagels & More.
Synopsis: When a planet-hopping cowboy-criminal (Jason R. Moore, Marvel’s “The Punisher”) returns to New Mexico after a heist-gone-wrong, he expects a hero’s welcome. Instead, he finds his mutinous crew has decided he is no longer in charge.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/honor-among -thieves.
Hope Frozen
About: 2018 documentary feature/USA, Thailand/75 minutes.
Director: Pailin Wedel.
Screenings: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, Hendricks Arts Center, and noon Sunday, March 1, Bushel & Peck’s.
Synopsis: In 2015, two-year-old Einz became the youngest person in the world to be cryopreserved. Her father, Sahatorn, a Thai Buddhist and Ph.D. holding laser scientist, hopes she will one day experience rebirth inside a regenerated body.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/hope-frozen.
I Wait for the Night
About: 2018 narrative short/France/6 minutes.
Director: Arthur Chaumay.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: A discussion between two boys on the shores of an abandoned lake will force one of them to face his inner demons.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/i-wait-for-the -night.
In Bright Axiom
About: 2018 documentary feature/USA/90 minutes.
Director: Spencer McCall.
Screenings: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, Hendricks Arts Center, and 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Bushel & Peck’s.
Synopsis: Under a code of absolute discretion, guests are invited into the House of the Latitude—a place where truth and fiction are indistinguishable. This film follows participants through the dark mazes, to a place where a powerful spell is cast, and ultimately broken, as we witness the unforeseen consequences of a daring social experiment.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/in-bright-axiom.
In Colors
About: 2019 narrative short/USA/15 minutes.
Director: Stephanie Willis.
Screenings: Unknown.
Synopsis: Lauris, a Latina immigrant adjusting to life in an Arizona border town with her new husband, Noah, finds her values tested when Julieta, a young undocumented immigrant on the run, seeks shelter on their property. Will Lauris do what she believes is right and help Julieta? Or will she choose self-preservation?
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/in-colors.
Indimenticabile
About: 2019 narrative short/Italy/20 minutes.
Director: Gianluca Santoni.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: The story of Luna and Angel is an unusual story of love that goes beyond the cages and judgment of others.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/indimenticabile.
Jalil and Khalil
About: 2019 documentary short/Islamic Republic of Iran/29 minutes.
Director: Roholla Akbari.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Sunday Feb. 23, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: Jalil and Khalil Dvoraddroghvy Rvstayynd, who live in one of the villages of fallen Iran, are engaged in farming. Despite their poor financial situation and with all of its shortcomings, they become members of the national team of Iran.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/jalil-and-khalil.
Jhalki
About: 2019 narrative feature/India/102 minutes.
Directors: Brahmanand S. Siingh and Tanvi Jain.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, Hendricks Arts Center, and noon Saturday, Feb. 29, Bushel & Peck’s.
Synopsis: The life-altering disappearance of her 7-year-old brother sets Jhalki off on a mission to find him at all costs. Armed with an intimate folk-tale of a tireless sparrow and her own charming presence of mind, unaware and ignorant of the deep-rooted corruption and cobwebs of the system, Jhalki takes on the monstrous and the conniving with a purity of pursuit that is at once uplifting and inspirational.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/jhalki.
Kupenda
About: 2019 documentary feature/USA/70 minutes.
Director: Philip Knowlton.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Domenico’s, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Bagels & More.
Synopsis: On the coast of Kenya, where people impacted by disability are often shunned and viewed as cursed, three determined teenagers set out to challenge their community’s long-held stigma and climb Africa’s highest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/kupenda.
Les Lèvres Gercées
About: 2018 narrative short/France/5 minutes.
Directors: Fabien Corre and Kelsi Phung.
Screenings: Noon Saturday, Feb. 22, Domenico’s, and 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Bagels & More.
Synopsis: In a kitchen, a mother and a child struggle to establish dialogue.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/les-levres-gercees.
The Lost Boyz of Chicago
About: 2019 documentary short/USA/16 minutes.
Director: Justin Jarrett.
Screenings: Noon Saturday, Feb. 22, Domenico’s, and 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Bagels & More.
Synopsis: From the award-winning team that brought you “For Aaron: The Documentary” comes the inspiring true story of the Lost Boyz of Chicago—a youth baseball league playing to reclaim its community from gang violence within one of the most violent neighborhoods in America.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/lost-boyz-of -chicago-the.
Love Them First: Lessons from Lucy Laney Elementary
About: 2019 documentary feature/USA/90 minutes.
Directors: Ben Garvin and Lindsey Seavert.
Screenings: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Domenico’s, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, La Casa Grande.
Synopsis: One year. One principal. One heartbreaking setback as her failing elementary school struggles to get off “the list.” With unprecedented access over the course of a year, “Love Them First” follows the determination of a charismatic Minneapolis school principal, Mauri Melander Friestleben, as she sets out to undo her state’s history of having the largest achievement gap between black and white children in the U.S.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/love-them-first.
The Lutefisk Wars
About: 2011 narrative feature/USA/96 minutes.
Directors: David E. Hall and Christoper Panneck.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, La Casa Grande, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Bushel & Peck’s.
Synopsis: A rural frozen-food delivery man is mistaken for someone else and ends up in the middle of an ancient feud between two Norwegian Mafia families.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/lutefisk-wars-the.
Marisol
About: 2019 narrative short/USA/15 minutes.
Director: Zoe Salicrup.
Screenings: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Hendricks Arts Center, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, Domenico’s.
Synopsis: Marisol is a young mother striving to make a life for herself and her young daughter, María. She poses as her friend, Luisa, and borrows Luisa’s car to take fares on a ride-sharing app. But her last passenger of the day, a young white man named Frederick, acts increasingly suspicious. When he accuses Marisol of being undocumented, her worst nightmare comes to life.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/marisol.
Minor Key
About: 2018 narrative short/Spain/12 mintues.
Director: Ivan Sainz-Pardo.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Bagels & More, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, Bagels & More.
Synopsis: The moving story about a man locked in a Portuguese Fado.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/minor-key.
Miss Man
About: 2019 narrative short/India/25 minutes.
Director: Tathagata Ghosh.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: Manob is in love with another man and, along with the rest of society, he must fight his own homophobic father over his beliefs. The stakes get higher when Manob is also looked down upon by his lover, who refuses to accept him unless he transforms to a woman. This forces Manob to choose between giving up his struggle or standing up for who he truly is.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/miss-man.
Mr. Clarence (The Harlem Vets Project)
About: 2020 documentary short/USA/15 minutes.
Director: Nicholas Stange.
Screenings: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, La casa Grande, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, Bushel & Peck’s.
Synopsis: “Mr. Clarence” focuses on a hospice veteran pinning ceremony for WWII Veteran William Clarence. The documentary highlights the importance of closure for a veteran and their family members.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/mr-clarence.
My First and Last Film
About: 2019 documentary feature/USA/68 minutes.
Director: Tracey Thomas.
Screenings: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, Hendricks Arts Center, and 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, Bagels & More.
Synopsis: Documentary filmmaker Tracey Thomas interviewed more than a dozen 60-year-olds and asked the hard hitting questions about life, love, death and what’s next. While filming these interviews, the 60-year-old was forced to halt filming when her 59-year-old boyfriend, Dennis, was diagnosed with ALS and quickly passed. Thompson tackles the project by herself while grieving the loss of Dennis, her first and last film.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/my-first-and-last -film-2.
The Nephew
About: 2018 narrative short/United Kingdom/20 minutes.
Director: Wilhelm Kuhn.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: Burgundy, France, end of 1945. Uncle Jules has prepared a very traditional gift for his nephew Louis on the day of his 15th birthday. Eager to turn the little bugger into a real man, Jules takes Louis to a brothel. Through the evening’s bittersweet encounters, Louis discovers the adult world in all its cruelty.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/nephew-the.
No Small Matter
About: 2018 documentary feature/USA/74 minutes.
Directors: Daniel Alpert, Jon Siskel and Greg Jacobs.
Screenings: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, La Casa Grande.
Synopsis: “No Small Matter’ confronts America’s most pressing problems with an unlikely but powerful weapon: babies and young children. From home to childcare to preschool, high-quality early care and education has far-reaching impacts and groundbreaking science to back it up. With a healthy dose of humor and a surprising edge, the film reveals the tragic cost of getting this wrong and the huge payoff of getting it right.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/no-small-matter.
Orin & Kepa
About: 2019 documentary short/USA/12 minutes.
Director: Caleb Peavy.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Bagels & More.
Synopsis: A look back at the life of an accomplished animal trainer from southeastern Wisconsin and his pet wolf.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/orin-kepa.
Punch Me
About: 2019 narrative short/USA/6 minutes.
Director: Tim Schwagel.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and noon Sunday, Feb. 23, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: Two girls rob a gas station, poorly. Hannah is down on her luck, and she turns to her old friend Sammy for help. Unfortunately, Sammy’s method isn’t really what Hannah was expecting.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/punch-me.
Reaching Distance
About: 2018 narrative feature/Australia/89 minutes.
Director: David Fairhurst.
Screenings: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, Domenico’s, and 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, La Casa Grande.
Synopsis: When a man with a photographic memory follows his sister’s killer onto a nightrider bus, he doubts his sanity upon realizing he has met every single passenger before.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/reaching-distance.
Rocky VI
About: 2019 narrative short/USA/14 minutes.
Director: Harper Robison.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Hendricks Arts Center, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Domenico’s.
Synopsis: Meredith is down in the dumps after getting kicked out of her band, until the ghost of Rocky Rococo shows up to help her out.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/rocky-vi.
Sex, Drugs & Bicycles
About: 2019 documentary feature/USA/86 minutes.
Director: Jonathan Blank.
Screenings: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, Hendricks Arts Center, and 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Bushel & Peck’s.
Synopsis: “Sex, Drugs & Bicycles” takes a look at Dutch social democracy and answers the question: Is having month-long, double-paid vacations, no fear of homelessness and universal healthcare the nightmare we’ve been warned about?
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/sex-drugs -bicycles.
Shift Change: The Regeneration of an American Home Town
About: 2019 documentary short/USA/35 minutes.
Director: Bill Roach.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Domenico’s, and noon Sunday, Feb. 23, La Casa Grande.
Synopsis: “Shift Change” is a 35-minute documentary that skims the surface of the 2008 closure of a GM plant and captures reactions from former workers and business leaders inspired to lead the charge in turning the community around.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/shift-change.
The Six Triple Eight
About: 2019 documentary feature/UK & USA/72 minutes.
Director: James William Theres.
Screenings: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Domenico’s, and 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, La Casa Grande.
Synopsis: This documentary includes interviews with the surviving six members from the 855 women of the SixTripleEight (6888 Central Postal Directory battalion), the first and only all-black female battalion sent to Europe during World War II.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/the-sixtripleeight.
Sold Down the River
About: 2019 documentary short/USA/15 minutes.
Director: Karen Erbach Lawlor.
Screenings: Noon Saturday, Feb. 22, Domenico’s, and 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Bagels & More.
Synopsis: In the state of Wisconsin, third-world water conditions have become an epidemic brought on by factory farms and big agribusiness. Legislators seem to put the interests of their corporate donors over the health and safety concerns of their constituents, and they continue to support bills that protect big business and polluters.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/sold-down-the -river.
Speed of Life
About: 2019 narrative feature/USA/76 minutes.
Director: Liz Manashil.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Bagels & More, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: In 2016, June and Edward are in the midst of an argument when Edward suddenly falls into a wormhole created by David Bowie’s death. In 2040, June continues to mourn the loss of Edward while facing the dark reality of being locked away along with the rest of society’s senior citizens. Unwilling to disappear, June begins to plan her escape when Edward suddenly reappears in her life.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/speed-of-life.
Stolen Apes
About: 2019 documentary short/USA/18 minutes.
Director: Colin Sytsma.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and noon Sunday, Feb. 23, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: After a sting operation in Bangkok for two trafficked orangutans leave those accountable with no consequence, Daniel Stiles, a detective in the illegal wildlife trade, thinks of new ways to combat illegal great ape trafficking.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/stolen-apes.
Sun King
About: 2020 narrative feature/USA/72 minutes.
Director: Marcus Aubin.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, La Casa Grande, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: An eccentric Chinese man who believes he is the reincarnated soul of the late King Louis XIV embarks on an epic journey to marry his cousin in order to keep the royal bloodline alive.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/sun-king.
Survival Guide
About: 2019 narrative feature/USA/80 minutes.
Director: Fritzy.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Hendricks Arts Center, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, Domenico’s.
Synopsis: Follow six inner-city youth on an outreach backpacking trip that turns into a magical fight for their lives. Will they make it home alive?
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/survival-guide.
Swing State
About: 2019 documentary feature/USA/86 minutes.
Director: Bryan Oldenburg.
Screenings: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Bushel & Peck’s, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, Bagels & More.
Synopsis: This documentary travels through blue and red counties in the director’s home state of Wisconsin, asking an interesting array of characters who they voted for in 2016 Election, and what they thought happened. As the film progresses, one important question arises: Is friendship still possible in divided Wisconsin and America?
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/swing-state.
They Won’t Last
About: 2019 narrative short/USA/16 minutes.
Director: Portlynn Tagavi.
Screenings: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Bagels & More, and 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, Domenico’s.
Synopsis: After attending her friend’s perfect wedding, Christine is forced to consider the future of her own relationship when her hopeless romantic boyfriend, Alex, proposes. When Christine is unable to say yes, Alex makes it worse by giving her an ultimatum: Either get engaged, or break up right now.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/they-wont-last.
This is My Home
About: 2019 documentary feature/USA/89 minutes.
Director: Karl Nickoley.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, La Casa Grande, and 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, bushel & Peck’s.
Synopsis: Two Irish immigrant musicians, The Black Donnellys, embark on a quest to set a Guinness World Record by performing 60 shows in all 50 states in just 35 days. Racing against the clock, they examine the pursuit of the American Dream from an immigrant’s perspective and how music connects us all. Will they make it?
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/this-is-my-home.
Torn Apart: Separated at the Border
About: 2019 documentary feature/USA/39 minutes.
Director: Ellen Goosenberg Kent.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: “Separated at the Border” illuminates a dark chapter in America’s immigration history through the traumas and triumphs of two mothers who fled life-threatening violence to seek asylum in the United States, only to be detained and separated from their children. The film investigates the intended and unintended consequences when government policies undercut our laws, creating a human rights crisis.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/torn-apart.
Tuesday
About: 2018 narrative short/USA/12 minutes.
Director: Caitlin Rather.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and noon Sunday, Feb. 23, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: After escaping the compound where they were born and raised, Quinn and Arden return to the farmhouse their mother left. Interacting with things they have never seen before and dealing with the fear of survival, they discover what they mean to each other.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/tuesday.
Undue Burdens
About: 2019 documentary short/USA/32 minutes.
Director: Andrea Raby.
Screenings: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Hendricks Arts Center, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, Domenico’s.
Synopsis: In 2017, more than 5,000 people traveled from out of state to terminate a pregnancy in Illinois. TRAP laws (Targeted Regulations of Abortion Providers) and other restrictions wreak havoc on Midwestern states, causing women to travel hundreds of miles to the nearest clinic. “Undue Burdens” follows Midwest Access Coalition as they organize to provide people with funding for travel, hotel stays, childcare and food, and help women access abortions throughout the Midwest and beyond.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/undue-burdens.
Unicorns
About: 2019 narrative short/USA/13 minutes.
Director: Candice Carella.
Screenings: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Hendricks Arts Center, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, Domenico’s.
Synopsis: When Elise hits rock bottom, her mentor Marlon suggests she connect with Jonah, a teenaged boy battling severe depression of his own. What begins as a forced conversation turns into a genuine, even life-saving connection as Jonah and Elise each turn out to be the “sign” the other was looking for.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/unicorns.
Unprescribed
About: 2019 documentary feature/USA/71 minutes.
Director: Steve Ellmore.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Bagels & More, and noon Saturday, Feb. 22, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: Amid the opioid and suicide epidemics, military veterans across the nation are ditching prescription medications in favor of cannabis. This feature-length documentary chronicles the lives of veterans, spouses and family members coping with war-related trauma and the loss of loved ones to suicide brought on by the over-prescription of pharmaceuticals.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/unprescribed.
We Are Gathered Here
About: 2019 narrative feature/USA/82 minutes.
Directors: Joanna Bowzer.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, Hendricks Arts Center, and 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Domenico’s.
Synopsis: It’s the eve of good guy Ben’s wedding to practically perfect Lisa, and he couldn’t be happier. But when his wild ex-girlfriend Jules suddenly reappears after leaving him three years prior, Ben is faced with an unforeseen decision.
To learn more: beloitfil mfest.org/films/we-are-gathered -here.
We Were Hardly More Than Children
About: 2019 narrative short/USA/9 minutes.
Director: Cecelia Condit.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Bagels & More.
Synopsis: “We Were Hardly More Than Children” is an epic tale of a friend’s traumatic abortion; a deep hurt not remembered but poignantly visible in her paintings.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/we-were-hardly -more-than-children.
Wheeler’s Everest
About: 2019 documentary feature/Canada/78 minutes.
Director: Martin de Valk.
Screenings: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, Domenico’s, and noon Saturday, Feb. 29, Domenico’s.
Synopsis: “Wheeler’s Everest” is a rich, multi-layered story—part history, part biography, but mostly a personal and intimate journey. Jeff Wheeler, the great-grandson of mountain climbing legend Oliver Wheeler, sets off on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure that will reveal a forgotten part of history, highlighting the brave man behind the discovery of the “doorway” to Mount Everest in 1921 and the first mapping of the mountain and the surrounding Himalayan massif.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/wheelers-everest.
When All That’s Left is Love
About: 2019 documentary feature/USA/77 minutes.
Director: Eric Gordon.
Screenings: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Bagels & More, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: The emotionally gripping story of a wife’s determination to care for her Alzheimers-stricken husband in their home. With unprecedented, behind-the-scenes access, the film reveals the toll the disease takes on families coping with Alzheimers, while also showcasing the power of love that sustains both patients and caregivers.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/when-all-thats -left-is-love.
Where We Disappear
About: 2019 narrative feature/USA/73 minutes.
Director: Simon Fink.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, Domenico’s, and 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, La Casa Grande.
Synopsis: A young mother waits in a Moscow train station for her abusive husband to return from World War II. She tries to leave him, but he gives her no way out. She stabs him, and is deported to a prison camp system. Her arrival upsets the balance of power between the other women in her bunkhouse. Each personality is wrapped in a fragile codependency to stay alive.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/where-we -disappear.
Who Killed Lt. Van Dorn?
About: 2018 documentary feature/USA/80 minutes.
Director: Zachary Stauffer.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, Domenico’s, and 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: Lt. Wes Van Dorn, a 29-year-old U.S. Naval Academy graduate and the married father of two young sons, died when the helicopter he was piloting crashed off the coast of Virginia during a 2014 training exercise. Through incisive reporting and interviews with Van Dorn’s colleagues and family, the film provides a poignant picture of one family’s tragedy, as well as a revelatory inquiry into the murky inner-workings of the American defense establishment.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/who-killed-lt-van -dorn.
Whoever Was Using This Bed
About: 2016 narrative short/Australia/20 minutes.
Director: Andrew Kotatko.
Screenings: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, Bagels & More.
Synopsis: A married couple is awakened in the dead of night by a mysterious phone call. Unable to sleep, they are drawn into an unsettling examination of their fears and desires.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/whoever-was -using-this-bed.
Will
About: 2019 narrative short/USA/15 minutes.
Director: Rick Rose.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and noon Sunday, Feb. 23, Hendricks Arts Center.
Synopsis: “Will” is a 25-year-long love story about one man’s journey to claim his rightful inheritance and pass it along to the man he loves. Little did he know sibling greed would be the greatest obstacle he would have to face.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/will.
Will to Live: The Gary Edinger Story
About: 2019 documentary short/USA/17 minutes.
Director: Adam Foss.
Screenings: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, Domenico’s, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Bagels & More.
Synopsis: “Will to Live: The Gary Eginer Story” provides a glimpse at the unique perspective gained by cheating death and chasing the call of adventure as only Eginer can. Fifteen years after a horrendous accident, the now 70-year-old Eginer discovers his quest to live a full life and looks back at the impact of his decisions and how they weigh on the loved ones around him.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/will-to-live.
Work Songs
About: 2019 documentary feature/USA/68 minutes.
Director: Mark Street.
Screenings: Noon Saturday, Feb. 22, La Casa Grande, and 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, Domenico’s.
Synopsis: Through interviews and observational footage, “Work Songs” explores how various workers find meaning in their jobs. The gig economy, automatization and the decreasing power of unions are explored in planned and spontaneous interviews, leavened by finely observed evocations of work places.
To learn more: beloitfilm fest.org/films/work-songs.