BELOIT—Curtain up! Light the lights! You got nothing to hit but the heights!
The excitement of a new Beloit Civic Theatre season came through as clear as the lyrics from the Broadway musical “Gypsy” when two board members spoke about the theater group’s planned performances for 2021-22.
“Two months ago, we had our first in-person board meeting,” said BCT Board Vice-President Loren Sass. “It was fabulous. All of the board said they wanted to do a new season.”
The news is especially exciting because there hasn’t been a performance in about two years due to the COVID-19 virus, said Sass and board President Pat Hoye.
While there is still some uncertainty about the virus, the board is moving forward in hopes theater doors will open to the public and that curtains will rise.
However, there will be a few changes in the program.
Usually, three plays are offered, and they are offered in the Betty Reinholtz Theatre at Beloit Memorial High School.
“We thought we would do three plays, but we don’t know for sure when the high school is letting us in,” Sass said. “Therefore, it would be difficult to plan a fall show.”
Looking ahead to 2022, the board decided on two offerings.
The first is an intriguing mystery, a whodunit with the title “The Game’s Afoot,” by Ken Ludwig and is directed by Doris Tropp. The amusing thriller promises plenty of laughs and intrigue.
The second production suggests a fun-loving musical that reminds folks of the days when attendants really did pump gas, and they could sing, as well. Add to that the talent of two singing sisters/waitresses and you have “Pump Boys and Dinettes.”
The musical, a tribute to life by the roadside, was written by Mark Hardwick, Jim Wann, John Schimmel, Debra Monk, John Foley and Cass Morgan, and it is directed by Janet Palmer.
What hasn’t changed this year are opportunities for both matinees and evening performances.
“The Game’s Afoot” will be offered at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Jan. 27-29 and Feb. 3-5. Matinees would be at 3 p.m. Saturdays Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, and Sunday, Jan. 30.
“Pump Boys and Dinettes” is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, April 28-30 and May 5-7. Matinees would be at 3 p.m. Saturdays April 30 and May 7, and Sunday, May 1.
Though plans are in place, board members address uncertainty caused by COVID-19 in the BCT’s new brochure.
“As we prepare this season’s brochure, we are still in a period of uncertainty, and things may still change if the novel coronavirus does not come under control. We are hoping that by the time we get to January we can all come together without masks and without social distancing,” the brochure reads
Regardless, Beloit Civic Theatre expenses will go on, the board explained. There is rent to be paid for the group’s downtown office and warehouse space for props and costumes, plus insurance and utility bills. Additionally, all royalties and licensing for the upcoming plays have been paid, Sass said.
Sass and Hoye said they are grateful for past support shown by theater patrons.
“Fortunately, the great majority of our season subscribers did not ask for a refund for last season’s canceled performances,” board members said.
Due to circumstances, however, attendees should expect to pay the same price for two plays this year as they previously had for three, Sass and Hoye said.
Those interested in purchasing season tickets must have their orders postmarked no later than Oct. 1. Cost for season memberships, which grant access to both plays, are $25 per person or $20 per person for students or those ages 60 and older.
Seat preferences should be included when order forms and checks are sent to the BCT office, 1225 Fourth St. Beloit.
Those interested in attending only one play can pay $10 per person at the door, but advance seat reservations are required. Reservation confirmations are mailed to ticket buyers.
For more information or to obtain a brochure, call the BCT box office at 608-362-1595 or email beloitcivictheatre@gmail .com. Auditions for “The Game’s Afoot” are planned Nov. 1-2.