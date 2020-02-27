JANESVILLE
Parker High School’s musical-theater crew is stepping away from the Disney shows and Golden Era musicals to present a show not a lot of people saw when it was on Broadway.
“Chaplin, the Musical” opens March 6 at the Janesville school.
The show lasted less than five months on Broadway, and even if you saw it, this production has been rewritten.
Director Jim Tropp saw the original production. He says this one is better.
It’s a better telling of the life of the filmmaker who made The Little Tramp an international icon and whose work continues to influence Hollywood and the global film industry, Tropp said.
The Parker staff have been told this will be the first performance of the rewritten script by a high school, although another high school performed an unauthorized version.
Everyone connected with the show says the music alone is worth the price of admission.
“It’s such a powerful message,” said Molly Skalecki, who plays silent-film actor Mabel Normand. “It’s really about someone who came from poverty and having a not-great childhood, and he became very popular. And even when he was being pegged as a communist, he was still working and trying to make the best of his life. I think he did that, because now we all know who Charlie Chaplin is.”
“I think the music is kind of a masterpiece,” said Sullivan Saliby, who plays Charlie’s brother Sydney.
“There are moments in this show that are, like, goosebumps up and down your arm,” Saliby said.
Saliby’s solo, “My Brother’s Keeper,” was not in the original script.
The story doesn’t shy away from controversy. It includes Chaplin’s controversial love life, political turmoil and his shabby treatment by the U.S. government.
“It’s really a beautiful story,” said Bria McDade, who shares the role of Charlie’s mother with Emily Babcock.
“It’s a biography of Charlie Chaplin—how he was able to come from such a hard background and use that to speak to so many different people in a variety of storytelling ways that made them laugh, made them cry,” McDade said.
The show spends time in Chaplin’s early years and gives a glimpse of the vaudeville performances and performers to whom he was exposed.
“You get to experience life through his eyes,” McDade said. “There’s a lot to Charlie that many people don’t know, and especially this generation. He’s becoming someone that not everyone knows, and he has an amazing story that I think everybody should get to hear.”
“We get to be a part of an original, and I love historic shows because there’s always something there. It lures you in, and it intrigues you,” Babcock said.
Michael Rick plays Chaplin. He shared his thoughts by email because he was home sick when this story was written. He said he watched films to study Chaplin’s mannerisms and speech.
“I was surprised at how sensitive and caring of a person he was,” Rick wrote. “He was incorrectly portrayed as a communist because of his views, but that wasn’t true. He cared deeply for people, especially the underprivileged, during a time in history when that was frowned upon. He paid a big price for this.”
Rick found the story relevant: “His underlying messages of acceptance and love for humanity are very relevant today. I believe the world desperately needs that right about now.”
End note: Like seniors on a sports team playing their final home game, some of the cast are singing their last words on their school’s stage during “Chaplin.”
Theatergoers should pay particular attention to the final song, “This Man,” which sums up the life of the filmmaker but also pulls some emotional strings for the seniors.
“It really means a lot, as a senior, to sing that with my friends and my class,” Saliby said.