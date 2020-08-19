JANESVILLE—There’s a swarm of activity at Rotary Botanical Gardens, and it is centered on the facility’s 2020 garden art project exhibit.

Since early May, “Buzzworthy Bees” has welcomed visitors each day as they wander through the gardens’ seasonal greenery. The oversized, decorated structures—32 in all—celebrate the tiny, industrious creatures that play an integral role in 90% of the world’s overall food production.

“We hadn’t featured bees in the past, so we thought this would be a fun one,” said Sheila Flood, event manager at RBG. “And with all of the recent concern about bees potentially going extinct, it seemed like a good one to do.”

Area artists and local student groups purchased each of the homemade structures for $65 apiece, then decorated them and donated brought them back to the gardens for installation. After the exhibit closes, the bees will be auctioned off during a live event Thursday, Sept. 24, at the gardens. All proceeds will benefit the gardens.

Due to COVID-19, auction details still are being finalized.

“It’s usually in the atrium, but we are planning on going outside this year so people can social distance,” Flood said. “We are in the process of getting a new website, so there is the potential we could go online. But right now, we don’t have the capability.”

Each “bee” measures between 4 and 5 feet in width, Flood estimated, and media used to decorate them includes everything from paint and paper to glass tiles and bark.

“We have bees decorated by a 77-year-old man, by an autistic boy and another that an 11-year-old girl did as a sort of ‘hide-and-seek’ with hand-doodled things,” Flood said. “There are three or four bees from schools. Kennedy Elementary School did one with little tiles that each feature a child’s thumbprint, and there was one that was supposed to be done by Roosevelt Elementary School. They started, but then COVID hit, so the parent just put the project out in the driveway and kids would come by and add to it.”

Once bees were completed and returned, they were taken to Utzig Carstar, 1715 W. Court St., to have a layer of clear-coat applied. This protects them from the elements during installation and better preserves them for their eventual owners.

Along with the bees, exhibit organizers have implemented activities aimed at kids that include a giant “honeycomb” featuring a little library with educational material and a “walking book” that shares author Eric Carle’s tale “The Honeybee and the Robber.”

Now in its 11th year, the garden art project “has become one of our most consistent fundraisers,” Flood said, noting the 2019 effort raised just less than $10,000.

That exhibit, which featured dragonflies, featured an art piece created by Janesville firefighter Cathy Erdmann that set the all-time bar for individual high bids—$1,250.

In addition to the outdoor exhibit, Flood said the event’s bee theme has found its way inside the gardens’ visitor center, where beeswax candles, glass etchings of bees and other items are available for purchase.

“We had planned on incorporating more, like trying to get honey and ice cream, doing different things with hives, but we had to cancel that because of COVID,” she said.