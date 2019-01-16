JANESVILLE—Few events at the Janesville Performing Arts Center give visitors the opportunity to sit onstage during the show.
But Tastes & Tunes does just that, offering an immersive experience of music and craft beer sampling where patrons gather around musicians to sip and listen.
“I think the most unique thing is that the seating is onstage. It brings guests into the experience,” said Kari Dray, JPAC’s director of marketing and operations. “You’re right up there with the musicians. It’s not just music and beer. Everything has an intimate feeling to it.”
This month’s Tastes & Tunes begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Beer sampling will take place from 7:30 to 8 p.m., and then two local musicians will each perform 40-minute sets.
Tickets are $15, but only 80 will be sold. Proceeds help fund JPAC’s operating expenses.
Each guest will receive five vouchers for sample sizes of five different beers. JPAC is still finalizing its beer list, but it is searching for Wisconsin beers not often found in bars, Dray said.
This is the second Tastes & Tunes event hosted by JPAC. The first was held Sept. 29, and a third is scheduled March 2.
As for the “tunes” part of the show, Nickel&Rose and Listening Party, both Milwaukee bands, will perform this month.
Nickel&Rose is a duo with bluegrass, folk and blues influences. Listening Party, a trio, has a similar style of roots rock music.
Dray described the bands as “Americana.” The musical vibe hearkens back to the original title of this event, Folk @ 408, which ran for three years with underwhelming success.
JPAC decided to rebrand the event as Tastes & Tunes in an effort to broaden its appeal and cater to new demographics. The beer tasting and onstage seating are new features that debuted with the September show, she said.
“We are bringing in incredible singers and songwriters, and the title didn’t do it justice. I think folk in particular, people have a certain stereotype of what that might be,” Dray said. “It was limiting our audience too much. These artists have blues, rock and soul influences. Keeping that Americana theme widens our audience.”
Wisconsin has many talented artists in that genre, so finding local musicians was no trouble, she said.
Craft beer and an up-close-and-personal evening with musicians gives this show a distinct social vibe, which moves away from the traditional feel of a typical musical or theater performance.
That is part of JPAC’s goal to become more of an “entertainment hub” for Rock County. Dray mentioned improv comedy and a dueling pianos event as examples of similar-minded shows.
Those events can help draw a younger demographic—people who want to grab dinner downtown and then head to a show down the street.
“It fulfills our mission more of reaching as many people in the area as possible and giving them an opportunity to experience entertainment and also experience downtown Janesville,” Dray said. “The more events we bring in at JPAC, it supports all the businesses downtown. It ties the community together and offers more opportunities for downtown businesses.”
