Normally, paranormal creatures and UFOs are thought to remain hidden from human perception, but in southeastern Wisconsin, a little equipment and knowing where to go could net you a close encounter or two.
One of those places is Elkhorn, where for the second time in around six months, lovers of the paranormal and the dog-man legend that is the Beast of Bray Road will gather for a three-day conference to celebrate a creature that has been documented for nearly a century but has seen relatively little in the way of local lore.
“It’s always been thought that these creatures and UFOs try to hide from trail cameras and don’t make themselves known, but in this case, they seem to not mind at all,” Milton resident and conference organizer Donna Wells Fink told the Gazette. “There’s Bigfoot conferences, there’s paranormal conferences, but nobody was actually celebrating the beast—even in Elkhorn, they don’t have any kind of memorabilia, or a museum or anything for such a famous creature. And I just find that just ridiculous.”
The Beast of Bray Road is a legend that dates back to 1936, where the dog-man creature is reported to have been spotted near Jefferson at St. Coletta School. A night watchman, Mark Shackleton, reported seeing a “wolf-type being” digging near a Native American burial ground on two consecutive nights; when he confronted the creature on the second night, Shackleton claimed that the beast stood up on two legs, growled “Gadara” and ran off (“Gadara” is referenced in the Bible as the place where Jesus met a man who was possessed by a demon).
In the decades since, there have been multiple reported sightings of the Beast of Bray Road. Within the last dozen years, people have reported seeing the creature in Rock, Walworth and Jefferson counties, including incidents where a creature was alleged to have run alongside a woman’s vehicle at 55 mph and when two men at an Elkhorn quarry reported seeing the creature stand on two legs and emit a sound described as a combination of a howl and a yell.
The last conference focused on the Beast of Bray Road was in October, but with Pennsylvania-based Bucks County Paranormal Investigators coming to the area April 28, Fink said she decided to convene another conference celebrating the legendary creature in conjunction with their visit.
The Bucks County Paranormal Investigators town hall will kick off the three-day slate of events and will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn. There, they’ll be talking with other Beast of Bray Road witnesses or those who have reported seeing other similar dog-man creatures.
On Friday, farmer Lee Hampel, whose property sits adjacent to Bray Road, will take people on hayride tours of his farm where he says he has spotted the beast with trail cameras and night vision thousands of times, Fink said. As part of his presentation, he’ll be showing people new photographs and video footage of the beast, as well as UFOs that have visited his property, Fink added.
Presentations will start at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The 6 p.m. time slot is sold out, and other tours are limited to 20 participants.
Some of the supernatural events that took place on his farm can only be seen on night vision footage, Fink said, as Hampel couldn’t see what was happening with the naked eye.
“It looks like a huge structure is on fire, and UFOs and orbs flying in and out of it,” she said. “And who knows what’s going on? When he takes the camera away, the night vision he can’t see anything—and yet when he holds the camera up … you can see all of this activity going on, and it’s very strange.”
And from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, eight speakers who are familiar with the Beast and its lore will be speaking at a conference at the Lutherdale Camp on the Chapel on Green Lake building. Scheduled speakers include authors, paranormal podcasters and witnesses of the Beast and other cryptids.
The conference will cost $40 to attend and includes lunch.