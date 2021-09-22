ELKHORN—Donna Wells Fink sees Southern Wisconsin as a hotbed of paranormal activity.
For nearly 30 years, the Milton woman has pored over legend and lore, chasing down leads on creatures made famous (or infamous) by the skepticism that surrounds their very existence.
Amid the cynics, Fink has discovered a global fraternity of believers who claim to have had firsthand encounters with such beings or, at the very least, experienced circumstances they can’t explain away.
That is the audience Fink is targeting with her inaugural Beast of Bray Road Conference on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Lutherdale Camp Chapel on Green Lake.
In addition to lunch, vendors and an optional visit to a hayfield where the Beast has been frequently spotted, the program will feature a series of presentations by authors, researchers and investigators specializing in all things odd and undefinable.
Though Bigfoot, UFOs and all manner of cryptids (animals claimed to exist but never proven to exist) will be up for discussion, the unquestioned star of the show will be Elkhorn’s very own “Beast.”
“No one has of yet celebrated the Beast of Bray Road, and I just couldn’t understand why,” Fink said. “When you’re on Facebook or Instagram, you realize the entire world is absolutely fascinated by him, and you wonder why there isn’t anybody celebrating him here.”
The fabled Beast has been a source of fascination since 1936, when a night watchman at St. Coletta School in Jefferson saw what he called a “wolf-type being” digging near a Native American burial mound on two consecutive evenings. Upon approaching the creature on the second night, the watchman said it rose up on two legs, growled “Gadara” and ran away.
In the Bible, “Gadara” references an ancient city in Jordan in which Jesus encountered a man possessed by demons.
In 2003, the legend of the Beast gained traction with the release of author Linda Godfrey’s “The Beast of Bray Road: Tailing Wisconsin’s Werewolf.” Subsequent stories and sightings about the oft-seen “dogman” also have spawned several films and TV documentaries.
Despite his struggles to find acceptance here in Wisconsin, the Beast and similar dogmen are met with great interest worldwide, said Fink, who is Midwest director for the North American Dogman Project.
“I was contacted yesterday by a group in Ireland, and I’ve been contacted by two groups in France,” she said. “Sightings are happening all over the world, so there has to be more than one dogman.”
Along with the Beast, Southern Wisconsin regularly reports its fair share of Bigfoot and UFO sightings. In fact, Fink’s own personal paranormal journey began with a reported Bigfoot sighting near her home.
“I saw Linda Godfrey on television, and I got her book,” Fink said. “While I was reading it, I remember thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t even have to go to Elkhorn to see the Beast. I can go between here and Whitewater and see a Bigfoot.’ I thought that was pretty cool.”
Since then, Fink claims to have had several encounters with creatures both seen and unseen. Though she can’t account for the high concentration of paranormal activity locally, she has theories.
“I don’t know whether there’s some kind of portal, or if the veil (the barrier that separates the mortal world from the spirit world) is thinner here,” she said. “I’m not sure who they are or where they’re coming from, but they’re all connected ... all the different creatures.”
Among the spots where the Beast seems to show up regularly is a hayfield that runs adjacent to Bray Road. Owner Lee Hampel, who claims to have seen not only the Beast but also Bigfoot, UFOs and other entities on his property, will be offering a special tour as part of the conference.
“Lee will present his photos on a big-screen TV, because it’s got more pixels and you can see the pictures better,” Fink said. “Then we’re going to go out and take people on a hayride around the property and show them where each of the photos was taken. I think that’s fun and spooky, because you’re going to actually be out in the field to see things for yourself.”
Whatever Fink does to convince others of the Beast’s existence, she realizes non-believers will greet her opinions with scrutiny and derision.
She doesn’t care.
“If you think it’s just a figment of my imagination, then you’re not open to much in the world,” she said. “I don’t waste my time with people like that because I’m just about having fun and running into as many weird things as I can. I don’t really care if somebody believes me or not.”
Those attending the conference likely will feel right at home with Fink’s mindset.
“If you’re not interested in monsters or have no interest whatsoever, you’re not going to want to come to this,” she said. “But you’d be surprised how many people are interested.
“(The Beast) is one of the most famous cryptids in the entire world, and this is for those who have either seen him or want to hear more.”