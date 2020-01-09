EDGERTON

When there’s this much noise coming up from the basement, the blame usually falls on rowdy teenagers.

Loud music, giggling ... both tend to be sure-fire tip-offs to some sort of dubious adolescent shenanigans.

But that’s where you’re wrong, at least in this case.

In the rec room of Karen and Ron Greene’s Edgerton home, the ruckus is a byproduct of weekly rehearsal for the Cellar Dwellers Country Band—an 11-piece outfit whose members boast an average age of 72.

“We call ourselves the Cellar Dwellers because we play in the basement,” jokes Karen, who also is known as “The General” and “Karen No. 1.” “We started out with just three of us, but we kept getting more people in here. We started jamming every week. We’re having so much fun.”

The enjoyment is evident. Band members laugh, tell jokes ... give each other nicknames. When the amps go silent, everyone heads upstairs for The General’s cake and coffee.

Along the way, they pump out some darn good, down-home classic country music from the likes of George Jones, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and others.

Some members of the collective play better than the others. Doesn’t matter. There are no egos.

“Everybody here is pretty damn good at what they do,” said Ron Greene, one of a trio of Greenes that includes Karen and the couple’s 58-year-old son, Scott. “Pretenses are over by the time you get to be 60, 65 or 70, so we all got past that a long time ago.”

Tightly nestled in this cozy, subterranean lair, the Cellar Dwellers strum and pluck their way through a repertoire of tunes that runs deep enough to fill a massive three-ring binder. Though ages fall within a 22-year span, individual experience runs the gamut.

Among the more musically inclined are the Greenes, who in the 1970s were part of a country foursome known as Sagebrush. Bassist Karen Gillespie (“Karen No. 2”) has performed with various groups including the trio Galaxy; guitar player Howie Stiff was a member of Edgerton’s first-ever rock band, The Profiles, and in his youth, steel guitar player Bob Danielson showed promise as a lap steel prodigy before getting sidetracked by high school sports.

Most of the band agrees it struck gold when it added 61-year-old Lee Miller, a retired pipefitter and former studio musician from Janesville who has performed with some of the biggest names in music. While his bandmates refer to him as a “ringer,” Miller is quick throw praise back at them.

“They put too much faith in me, because it’s those guys that do it,” he said. “I feel privileged to play with these guys. They just have so much fun, and they treat me like one of their own. I was just going to play with them for a little while, but from my first time here, they’ve just been so doggone nice. I just love them to death.”

And then there is Dick Cherf, a former Janesville School District teacher. Having played guitar for only three years, he is notably modest when it comes to his skills.

“On the totem pole of all the people here, I’m pretty much on the bottom ... but I’m working my way up,” he said.

“I believe you’re never too old to try anything. That’s all in your head,” he added. “I might not be the best player or singer, but I’m a motivated person.”

Cherf says he entered the picture by pure happenstance, a story common to most members of the band.

“I just started asking around if there was a group I could get into,” he said. “Somebody mentioned Ron Greene, and I had no idea who he was. I knew some of his friends, so I called him up, introduced myself and said I would like to come over and play along because I wanted to improve my skills.”

While being part of a band has obvious benefits as far as honing musical ability, most members of the Cellar Dwellers admit it is the camaraderie that keeps them coming back.

“Being on the job, once I left the Department of Natural Resources, I didn’t have all the contacts I did in my working days,” says Don Bush, a retired fish biologist who plays rhythm guitar. “In those days, I had a network of hundreds of fishermen and sporting groups. Coming here once a week has been a big social outlet.”

Gillespie agrees. In fact, the retired dump truck driver makes the 50-mile commute from Rockford, Illinois, each week just to practice.

“It’s all about the music, but the socializing is the icing on the cake,” she said.

For Stiff, 74, coming to practice offer a temporary respite from life’s daily challenges. In the past year, the retired commercial artist has missed several rehearsals to stay home with his wife, Ann, as she battles breast cancer. To make matters worse, his 98-year-old mother recently fell and broke her hip.

“The circumstances have kind of cut into my time coming over here, but I’m here tonight,” he said.

Rehearsal also works as a type of therapy for Danielson who, along with hernia surgery a few months ago and lingering pain from back surgery in 2018, has neuropathy in his legs and feet. The joy he gains from performing is worth the discomfort that often follows, he said.

“My feet are going up and down the volume pedal and my knees are going so, yeah ... it’s good,” he said. “I might go home and have leg cramps in the morning when I get up, but it’s worth it for me.”

Though the group started as a piecemeal jam band, it has since evolved into a real-deal, playing-out act. Since September, the Cellar Dwellers have played the Janesville Elks Club twice, packing the house both times. Another gig is planned at the Elks this spring, but details are not yet set in stone.

“They wouldn’t have done the Elks show, but I keep pushing them,” Miller said. “That’s their venue. It’s their age group. They put 250 people in a club that can’t draw 15 on any given night. It’s all about them, their friends and the town that supports them.”

The promise of another show gives hope to these senior songsmiths, and it gives them something to work toward. According to Ron Greene, being able to keep playing music—and have fun while doing it—is helping to keep him and the rest of the Cellar Dwellers feeling as young as they’ve ever been.

“I can remember the melodies for probably 1,000 songs, but I don’t know the lyrics to one of them,” he said. “But this helps keep my mind active, and I think my memory has improved.

“I’m going to live longer because of this music,” he added. “And I think most of the band would agree with that.”