JANESVILLE
Under the glow of stained glass in the summer-warmed sanctuary of Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Janesville, the gales of November couldn’t have seemed more distant.
Yet you could feel the wind’s roar and the swell of Lake Superior’s waves as the first and second baritone singers in the all-male Badger Chordhawks Chorus rumbled out the first few lines of Gordon Lightfoot’s “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”
The16-member, all-men’s chorus was working through the haunting chorale arrangement of the song that honors the Great Lakes’ most famous shipwreck this weekend as they geared up for three free public performances this weekend of selections patriotic music in Janesville and Beloit.
The Chordhawks, a men’s chorus that attained nonprofit status in 2018, plans to perform “The Patriotic Concert: A stirring musical tribute to our servicemen and women in uniform and to the ideals that make our nation great.”
Chordhawks director Christopher Smith said the Chordhawks have been practicing a selection of patriotic music for the group’s summer concert series since early this year.
Now, the group will perform the music Friday evening and Saturday afternoon at the Marvin W. Roth Pavilion in downtown Janesville, and at Riverside Park in Beloit on Sunday afternoon.
The concerts are free, but the Chordhawks show is to benefit U.S. military veterans. Concertgoers can make a donation at the show to Rock County Veterans Services.
It’s not the first time the Chordhawks have performed to raise money for veterans.
Even with a truncated set of performances during the group’s first performance coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith said the Chordhawks raised $3,000 for veterans at last year’s summer concert.
The Chordhawks perform two musical reviews a year. The volunteer chorus lists as its mission “to share and spread harmony throughout our community and the world at large.” The group will do so at its summer concert series by hauling together American patriotic music that spans the country’s 246-year history.
Smith said that this year, Chordhawks sought to offer concertgoers some selections that depart from the more commonly heard patriotic songs written and popularized during World Wars I and II. He noted that some of the earliest patriotic American music written, songs written during the Revolutionary War, often get overlooked.
At all three performances this weekend, Smith said, the Chordhawks will perform a medley of Revolutionary War songs, all written during America’s first war for independence. The three concert dates’ proximity to the Fourth of July is no coincidence.
“We all know music written in later years, like, “When Johnny Comes Marching Home,” from the U.S. Civil War, and stuff from the World War II and World War II, but you don't really think about all the compositions from the Revolutionary War era. You just never hear that music,” Smith said.