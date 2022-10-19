BAD DAY BREAKING
Buy Now

Not everybody has to like you.

That's a lesson you learned the hard way, probably in grade school. Try as you might, you were going to have enemies and detractors along the way and there wasn't much you could do about it. Not everybody has to like you but, as in the new novel "Bad Day Breaking," by John Galligan, they aren't allowed to kill you.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you