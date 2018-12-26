MADISON—When I was 9, I threw a sharp knife at an oak tree in my grandpa’s backyard. Surprisingly, it stuck ... and I thought I was Davy Crockett.
Grandpa wasn’t nearly as impressed, and a swift boot to my backside discouraged further attempts at becoming the new “king of the wild frontier”—for a day, at least.
This was back in the 1970s, a time when kids still played outside. My friends and I spent hours fishing, camping, hiking and sharpening our aim by throwing rocks at inanimate objects. We broke bones, skinned knees and tore holes in our clothes, and we learned to respect water, flames and firearms.
By the time I turned 18, I’d learned just enough to be dangerous—mostly to myself. But that deep desire to become a real rugged outdoorsman never went away.
A few weeks ago, I stumbled across a Groupon for Happy Axe, an ax-throwing business that opened last August on Madison’s west side. The business—which follows similar enterprises in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Wausau and La Crosse—invites those ages 12 and older to test their marksmanship by throwing axes (hatchets, actually) at a series of pinewood targets.
I was intrigued.
On a recent Thursday (one of Happy Axe’s busiest nights, FYI), my son, Lorenzo, and his friends Triston Van Brocklin and Keturah Philips, both of Janesville, headed over for an hour of hatchet flinging. None of us had ever thrown an ax before, so there was a mix of excitement and anxiety on the car ride over.
Nestled in an 850-square-foot space between a hobby shop and Jazzercise studio, Happy Axe is fronted by a bay of glass windows that allows passers-by to view the activity inside. A host, or “axpert,” sits at a table in front to sign in prospective throwers.
After signing the standard waivers, we followed axpert Bo Nelson into the throwing range. His voice raised to compensate for the near-constant sound of hatchets striking pine, Bo shared the finer points of the sport (spray the target with water every few minutes to improve stickability), some basic rules (don’t throw axes at other axes) and different ways to enjoy the overall experience.
Our group joined two other groups, one of eight and another of four. Our foursome played Lane 5, a framed wood structure with chain-link sides meant to protect those nearby from bouncing hatchets (they do that if they don’t stick). Throwers stand behind a yellow line that is 12 feet back from the target.
Early on, we had trouble finding our rhythm, and the hatchets continuously bounced off the targets and into a pile of castoff wood splinters that had collected on the floor. Before long, Lorenzo, Triston and I started seeing success as Triston and I marked a few five-point bullseyes and Lorenzo hit an impressive seven-point “kill shot” in the upper right corner.
Keturah struggled, but she refused to give up. About 45 minutes in, she hit the shot of the night as the heel of the ax handle found a weak spot in the wood wall and went through backward, leaving the blade end hanging outward. We counted that as a “stick,” and it seemed to help Keturah relax enough to come back and hit a bullseye later in the game.
She said that was enough for her to enjoy her first ax-throwing session.
“I wasn’t really nervous at all,” Keturah said. “I definitely had a lot of trouble finding out a good technique for it, but toward the end, I ended up getting a couple that stuck.”
Triston, who has a competitive streak, admitted being initially worried he might look silly or not be able to get the hatchets to stick.
“I expected to be really bad at first, and it exceeded expectations,” he said. “But it was really fun. I had even more fun than I thought, and I was already thinking I was going to have a lot of fun.”
Aside from the fact they’re throwing sharp objects, Nelson said Happy Axe customers tend to be nervous because the activity isn’t something that comes naturally.
“It really isn’t a strength game. It’s far more about technique,” he said. “It’s so foreign to people. You’re used to throwing a ball or darts, but a hatchet is kind of an oddly-shaped thing, and it tosses differently.
“Some people get nervous, but once they get a feel for how it throws, it tends to click pretty quickly.”
He should know. In the months since Happy Axe has opened, Nelson has seen everything from company outings to bachelorette parties to first dates come in to throw. A recent visit by a family boasting three generations convinced him the sport isn’t just for the young or burly.
“Grandma was in there throwing, having a good time,” he said. “I think she was skeptical at first, but by the time she left, she was really enjoying it.”
