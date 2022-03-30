No matter your musical taste or how far back in time you have to go to get a hit of nostalgia, this year's Summerfest lineup, released Tuesday, will have you covered.
For rap aficionados, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Clan highlight the first of three weekends of live music at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 25.
Want to relive the height of the boy-band era of the late 1990s? You can see the Backstreet Boys there July 8.
More into classic rock? Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick will be playing the same stage the night before the Backstreet Boys.
And that's just the beginning.
Just about every genre and every era you can think of will be represented along Milwaukee's lakefront during the 54th edition of the festival. Here's a listing of the closing acts on each of the Summerfest stages on each night of the festival:
Thursday, June 23
American Family Insurance Amphitheater: Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett and John Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
BMO Harris Pavilion: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, 10 p.m.
Miller Lite Oasis Stage: Steve Aoki, 10:15 p.m.
Generac Power Stage: Anthrax, 9:30 p.m.
US Cellular Connection Stage: Barenaked Ladies, 10 p.m.
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard: Big Boi, 10 p.m.
Uline Warehouse Stage: Modest Mouse, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, June 24
American Family Insurance Amphitheater: Justin Bieber, Jaden and Harry Hudson, 7:30 p.m.
BMO Harris Pavilion: Steve Miller Band, 9:30 p.m.
Miller Lite Oasis Stage: Dillon Francis, 10:15 p.m.
Generac Power Stage: Violent Femmes, 9:30 p.m.
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard: Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, 10 p.m.
US Cellular Connection Stage: Dustin Lynch, 10 p.m.
Uline Warehouse Stage: Quiet Riot, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 25
American Family Insurance Amphitheater: Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Wu-Tang Clan, 7:30 p.m.
BMO Harris Pavilion: Ann Wilson of Heart, 9:30 p.m.
Generac Power Stage: Atmosphere, 9:30 p.m.
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard: Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, 10 p.m.
US Cellular Connection Stage: Slaughter, 10 p.m.
Uline Warehouse Stage: Phil Vassar, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 30
BMO Harris Pavilion: Anthony Hamilton, 9:30 p.m.
Miller Lite Oasis Stage: The Revivalists, 10:15 p.m.
Generac Power Stage: Willow, 9:30 p.m.
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard: Indigo Girls, 10 p.m.
Uline Warehouse Stage: Todd Rundgren, 9 p.m.
Friday, July 1
American Family Insurance Amphitheater: Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior, 7:30 p.m.
Miller Lite Oasis Stage: Timeflies, 10:15 p.m.
Generac Power Stage: Howard Jones, 9:30 p.m.
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard: Alessia Cara, 10 p.m.
US Cellular Connection Stage: 2 Chainz, 10 p.m.
Uline Warehouse Stage: Blue Oyster Cult, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
American Family Insurance Amphitheater: Halsey, The Marías and Abby Roberts, 7:30 p.m.
BMO Harris Pavilion: KC & the Sunshine Band, 9:30 p.m.
Miller Lite Oasis Stage: Ambar Lucid, 6:15 p.m.
Generac Power Stage: Taking Back Sunday, 9:30 p.m.
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard: Mt. Joy, 10 p.m.
US Cellular Connection Stage: Third Eye Blind, 10 p.m.
Uline Warehouse Stage: The Commodores, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 7
American Family Insurance Amphitheater: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick, 7:30 p.m.
BMO Harris Pavilion: John Fogerty, 9:30 p.m.
Miller Lite Oasis Stage: Portugal. The Man, 10:15 p.m.
Generac Power Stage: Halestorm, 9:30 p.m.
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard: Michael Franti & Spearhead, 10 p.m.
US Cellular Connection Stage: Russell Dickerson, 10 p.m.
Uline Warehouse Stage: Boyz II Men, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, July 8
American Family Insurance Amphitheater: Backstreet Boys, 7:30 p.m.
BMO Harris Pavilion: Charlie XCX, 9:30 p.m.
Miller Lite Oasis Stage: Cordae, 10:15 p.m.
Generac Power Stage: The Black Crowes, 9:30 p.m.
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard: Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, 10 p.m.
US Cellular Connection Stage: ABC, 10 p.m.
Uline Warehouse Stage: Skillet, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
American Family Insurance Amphitheater: Thomas Rhett, 7:30 p.m.
Miller Lite Oasis Stage: The Pretty Reckless, 10:15 p.m.
Generac Power Stage: Death Cab for Cutie, 9:30 p.m.
Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard: For King & Country, 10 p.m.
Uline Warehouse Stage: Rick Springfield, 9:30 p.m.