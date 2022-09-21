JANESVILLE—The postponement, in 2020, of First Congregational Church’s 175th anniversary concert felt then to the congregation like a deep disappointment.
Nearly two and a half years later, First Congregational, 54 S. Jackson St., is finally ready to celebrate.
At 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, the church will at last host its anniversary concert. As part of the celebration, it will debut a new composition from Iowa-based composer Elaine Hagenberg and celebrate the refurbishment of its 115-year-old tower chimes.
Director of Music Brian Knutson said the concert is expected to run about 90 minutes and will feature a variety of acts including a handbell choir and a brass quintet.
A reception with light refreshments will follow.
The church was organized in February 1845 and it constructed a building of its own five years later, according to an official history. The current building was rebuilt in 1876 after a fire destroyed its interior.
This will be the first program the church has held, outside of regular services, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Knutson said.
“But now that we’re back, we decided to bring back this idea of doing a concert,” he said. “We hope we’re getting through COVID, that we’re at a point now where we want to do this event to celebrate the heritage of the church.”
Hagenberg had been commissioned for the original song for the church, “We are the Peace” prior to the pandemic, Knutson said. The concert will feature the song’s premiere.
Hagenberg wrote in an email that she took inspiration for the composition from the church’s mission. The Rev. Tanya Sadagopan said the church, a member of the United Church of Christ denomination, strives to be “progressive and social justice-minded” in its values and affirms oft-marginalized groups including members of the LGBT community and immigrants.
“I selected a traditional Gaelic prayer and verses adapted from John 14:16 to show this devotion to community, both stranger and friend, as well as their advocacy for love and peace,” Hagenberg wrote.
