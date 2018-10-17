JANESVILLE—Sometimes, art imitates life. Other times, it’s a case of life imitating art.
For Jim Thomas, it’s more a case of life informing and improving his work as a first-time director.
Thomas will lead Janesville Little Theatre’s production of Pat Cook’s “Two Witches, No Waiting” when the show runs Nov. 2-4 and 9-11 at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
“One of my fellow directors described it as ‘a delightful play,’” Thomas said. “This is a very fun show, and it gives us a chance to tell a new story.”
Janesville Little Theatre produces a variety of works, and each season it includes audience favorites from playwrights such as Neil Simon, Noel Coward and Agatha Christie. This includes plays such as “Arsenic and Old Lace,” “Harvey” and “The Odd Couple.”
“Two Witches, No Waiting, is the story of sisters Arlene and Elzbeth Marcus—two South Texas women who are kind but eccentric. The ladies’ housekeeper, Opal Dunn, has been spreading the story that the two are actually witches.
But Opal soon disappears without a trace, and the local sheriff appears hesitant to investigate.
Meanwhile, Arlene’s son, Jeremy, would like the whole thing to blow over so he can persuade the sisters to sell their home to his fiance’s father, Eustace Sternwood.
For his part, Sternwood wants to develop the property and the mineral springs that come with it.
So what happened to the old housekeeper? And what’s the deal with the new housekeeper who recently arrived at the house?
Thomas has been a part of Janesville Little Theater for many years, and he currently serves as board president. In the past, he has been the group’s vice president and secretary; he has worked on props, set construction and sound effects; and he has appeared on stage in “The Boys Next Door,” “Death of a Salesman,” “The Miser” and “Lombardi.”
But the closest he’s gotten to directing involved helping out on another production. Until now.
“I really lucked out,” he said. “I really got the right number and the right people to audition.”
Local theater regulars Karen Jo Brown and Laura Johnson will appear as the Marcus sisters, and Sydney Winchester, who has appeared in productions for JLT and Stage One and won a Tommy Award for her stage work in high school, will play Opal. Steve Ellis, who has been in too many shows to list, will play Arlene’s son, Jeremy Marcus.
Thomas said his directing debut has been different than he initially assumed it would be.
“I expected it to be a lot of work, but it has been more of a joy working with people and seeing them develop the characters,” he said.
In his time at Janesville Little Theatre, Thomas has worked under directors Lauren Sass, the late Chuck Niles and the legendary Elsie van Tassell.
“Both Chuck and Elsie have this idea about trying to do what seemed organic,” Thomas said, explaining this means letting the directing arise naturally out of what is happening on the stage.
How about the challenge of being in a leadership position?
“I think my job as an advertising copy writer has helped me with that,” Thomas said.
Along with writing copy, Thomas also helps clients gain comfort while speaking on the radio.
“I help them deliver a line and help them with what words to emphasize,” he said. “I’m also trying to help them sound more natural.”
That’s life. In theater, or art, the actors often have many of those skills.
It is Thomas’ job to shape what they have into something even better, bringing both life and art to the audience.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse