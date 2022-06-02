In its 61st year, the Rock Aqua Jays Water Ski Team kicked off its season with a splash on May 29 at Traxler Park.
The renowned group showcased a variety of demonstrations, from freestyle jumping and barefoot skiers, to a ballet line and a human pyramid. Co-Show Director Grace Petzold called the event “fast-paced” and graceful. The 100-person team of skiers and boat drivers has been refining its performance over the last five months.
“We’re excited to keep building our show over the course of the season,” Petzold said. “Adding in our production and costumes, we are once again determined to secure more tournament victories and an unprecedented twenty-second national championship!”
Founded in 1961, the group is coming off a year in which it won two tournaments at the regional and national level. Since 1975, the Rock Aqua Jays have been a fixture in the Division I National Championships, having won 21 titles over that span.
Aside from their prolific tournament success, the Aqua Jays also have the distinction of holding the Guinness World Record for a barefoot pyramid—boasting an 80-person group in 2018.
In the interim, and throughout the season, the Aqua Jays will be presenting its thematic show featuring characters from the beloved cartoon The Flintstones. Petzold said the prehistoric-era performance will feature characters such as Fred, Barney, Wilma and other favorites from the iconic show.
“Travel back in time with us to a prehistoric era, but beware, trouble is brewing,” Petzold said of the show. “It appears that Mr. Slate and his crew want to demolish the city of Bedrock.”
Shows are held on Wednesdays and Sundays, starting at 7 p.m. and running until 8:30 p.m. at Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St.