JANESVILLE—While American pride is a constant year-round in the good old USA, it tends to increase significantly during “patriot season”—that stretch of time between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

This year, the Badger Chordhawks Chorus is giving music fans another opportunity to express their love for the red, white and blue with a series of patriotic concerts later this month at First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville.

“Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church hosted these concerts for many, many years, but they discontinued them about three years ago,” said Christopher A. Smith, who is music director for both the Chordhawks and Rock Prairie Presbyterian. “There have been a lot of requests and inquiries about it, so we just decided it was time to bring it back. It is obviously something the community wanted, and it was always well attended.”

The series kicks off Thursday, June 27, with a “patriotic prelude”—an exclusive performance featuring harpist Karin Gunderson. On Friday-Saturday, June 28-29, concerts will showcase not only Gunderson and the Chordhawks but also Smith, a nationally-renowned opera singer; local pianist/composer Ben Johnston-Urey, and a Patriotic Concert Choir consisting of 60-plus local singers.

In addition to the musical performances, a color guard from the local VFW post and a contingent of women from northern Wisconsin known as The Living Flag are scheduled to take part. The latter group, which features women in dresses that collectively depict the American flag, is expected for Saturday’s show.

“The shows will be mostly the same, but each will be a little different,” Smith said. “There will be performance-specific things, so if you just come one night, you might miss things from the other performances.”

Smith believes reviving these popular performances will mean a lot to the community, but he knows they are especially gratifying for the members of his choral group.

“This event is particularly important to the Chordhawks because we have a lot of veterans in our group,” Smith explained. “This is our way of giving back to the community that we sing for and that supports us. It also gives the community a chance to come together and recognize the people who have and who continue to risk their lives to protect our country in the service of freedom.”

The concerts are free and open to the public, but a free-will offering will be collected. Donations will benefit Rock County Veterans Services. If proceeds allow, other local organizations might also benefit.

In its final year at Rock Prairie Presbyterian, the concert raised nearly $15,000, Smith said.

“I have no idea what to expect,” he said. “My hope is to match what Rock Prairie raised that last year. I don’t know if that’s doable, but that’s my hope. It requires we get as many people to come as possible.

“If we get full capacity of the church in, I think we can do a lot of good here.”