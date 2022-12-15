This article has been updated with new information about additional events in the Janesville area.
JANESVILLE—Less than two weeks until Christmas, Saint Nick is making his final rounds in the Rock County and surrounding area. He’s visiting Janesville, Beloit, and Rockton and Roscoe, Illinios. And he has some stops planned in Rockford.
From now until Christmas Eve there remain plenty of chances to see Santa, share a wish list and get a photo. The list below is our best compilation of where he’ll be in the coming days but may not be all-inclusive and is subject to change. Look for Santa at these places, on the noted dates and time:
JANESVILLE
Santa will be at the The Sugar Exchange, 119 N. Main St.,in Janesville, on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, Sunday, Dec. 18 from 1-5 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 23 from 1-5 p.m. There will be an opportunity for photos.
The jolly old elf will also be at Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill, 1704 Rockport Road, Janesville, from 1-2 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 17. Musician Cyndi will perform from 1-3 p.m., too, and there will be free chocolate and cookies for children.
He'll go by Papa Noel at the Lincoln-Tallman House, 426 N. Jackson St., in Janesville. But he'll be there with the same jolly smile, greeting kids from 3-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 15 and 16, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18, in conjunction with the Rock County Historical Society's annual Holiday Tree Show.
Basics Cooperative Natural Foods, 1711 Lodge Drive in Janesville, is planning a “Singing Santa” event Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1-2 p.m.
Tiny Town Indoor Playground, 1824 Lafayette St., in Janesville, will hold a “Cookies with Santa” event at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews and Dawgs, 2710 W. Court St., in Janesville, will host Santa from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Lloyd’s True Value, 2319 W. Court St., in Janesville, will have visits with Santa and his elves on Sunday, Dec. 18 starting at 11 a.m.
Bessie’s Diner, 1716 W. Airport Rd. will have Santa meet and greets from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. No reservations are needed.
The Barn on Prairie, 5828 S. Highway G, in Janesville, has a “Breakfast with Santa” event Thursday, Dec. 22, from 9 a.m to noon. The event space is partnering with Perfectly Seasoned Catering for the meal. Tickets are available at facebook.com/thebarnonprairie.
BELOIT
Walnut Creek Apparel & Gifts, 408 E. Grand Ave., in Beloit, will host Santa 12-2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.
ROCKTON, ILLINOIS
Williams Tree Farm, 4661 Yale Bridge Road, in Rockton, Illinois, will have Santa visits Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
ROSCOE, ILLINOIS
Kids SPOT, 9461 N. 2nd St. in Roscoe, Illinois, will host Santa on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS
Kegel Harley Davidson at 7125 Harrison Ave., in Rockford, will host Santa on Friday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CherryVale Mall at 7200 Harrison Blvd., in Rockford, offers pictures with Santa every day until Saturday, Dec. 24. Mall hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 12-6 p.m. Sundays; and special hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.
