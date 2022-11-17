Helping our neighbors while having some holiday fun, and seasonal arts and cultural events, are the themes this week. Here’s our editor’s pick of five upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area. Look for this list in the Kicks section every Thursday.
VINTAGE CHRISTMAS WALKING TOUR
Roam Around Tours will offer a Vintage Christmas Walking Tour of downtown Janesville from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at Old Towne Mall, 20 St. Main St. The tour will touch on Christmases of old in downtown Janesville, and will end with hot cocoa, mulled cider and treats. The cost is $25. Tickets are at roamaroundtours.com.
CRAFTING FOR A CAUSE
More than 25 local artisans and crafters will sell their handmade items at the first annual Crafting for a Cause event from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Craig Center at the Rock County Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave. The new event is a benefit for Project 16:49, a non-profit organization that serves local unaccompanied homeless youth. In addition to crafts for sale, there will be a raffle and Badger 4-H will host a concession stand and bake sale. Admission is a suggested donation of $10 or a $10 food gift card. Additional gift card donations are welcome. For more information email: karlakrafts1@gmail.com or call (608) 314-5501.
WINTER FARMERS MARKET
Janesville’s indoor Winter Farmers Market is held the first and third Saturdays of the month, November through April, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Uptown Janesville mall, 2500 Milton Ave. The next market is Saturday, Nov. 19. Many of the vendors who participate in the downtown Janesville Farmers Market in warmer months can be found at the winter market, selling everything from meat to eggs, honey, baked goods, pickles and preserves. For more information call (608) 289-9292.
FESTIVAL FOODS TURKEY TROT
Festival Foods in Janesville will hold its 15th annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. The race will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 at the Janesville Boys & Girls Club, 200 W. Court St. Options include a 5-mile timed run, an untimed 2-mile run run, an untimed 2-mile walk and a 2-mile dog jog. Proceeds benefit YMCA of Northern Rock County, the Janesville Boys & Girls Club and ECHO of Janesville. Registration is $35 for adults and $15 for children under 18, until Nov. 20. Beginning Nov. 21, the adult entry fee increases to $40. Entry information is at www.raceentry.com
CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES
The Christmas Chronicles, a Victorian-era-styled multimedia show, is coming to the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, in Delevan, Wednesday, Nov. 30 and Thursday, Dec. 1. Both shows are at 7 p.m. it blends seasonal vignettes, classical and rock music, and storytelling to share a “message of faith, hope and love,” according to a release. Tickets are $58 to $76. To purchase tickets or for more information visit belfrymusic theatre.com or call (262) 394-6460.
