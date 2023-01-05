Mid-winter hikes
Buy Now

Winter hikes are among the activities planned locally to mark the solstice.

 File photo

Books, winter hikes and a bit of local theater—it’s January in Wisconsin. Here’s our editor’s pick of 5 upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area.

CANDLELIGHT HIKES

Correction

The print version of this article incorrectly said that Holiday Skate sessions at the Janesville ice arena are Fridays, Dec. 24 and 31. In fact, those sessions are Saturdays Dec. 24 and 31. The information has been corrected in the online version. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you