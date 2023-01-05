Books, winter hikes and a bit of local theater—it’s January in Wisconsin. Here’s our editor’s pick of 5 upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area.
CANDLELIGHT HIKES
The Janesville Parks & Recreation Department is offering a series of candlelight evening hikes in January and February. All of the events will include a bonfire with s’mores, hot chocolate and hot cider. Date and locations are:
- Friday, Jan. 6—School District of Janesville Outdoor Lab/Cook Arboretum
- Saturday, Jan. 7—Ice Age Trail Candlelight Hike, Storrs Lake Wildlife A
- rea, Milton
- Saturday, Jan. 21—Friends of Rock County Parks Candlelight Hike at Rock River Heritage Park
- Saturday, Feb. 11—Friends of Rockport Park SuperSki/Hike Rockport Park
BANNED BOOK CLUB
JANESVILLE—Cargill United Methodist Church’s Banned Book Club will discuss the book “1984” by George Orwell at its next meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The church is located at 2000 Wesley Ave., in Janesville. The group will discuss why “1984” has been banned or challenged at high schools across the country, and will discuss its controversial themes. For more information contact Dianne Edson at dianne@cargillumc.org or call 608-752-0548.
SHE KILLS MONSTERS
JANESVILLE—Parker Arts Academy’s newest production “She Kills Monsters,” will be staged Jan. 12-15 at Parker High School, 3125 Mineral Point Ave., in Janesville. Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 12-14; and at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Tickets are at parker-arts.com; Knapton Musik Knotes, 2475 Milton Ave.; Voigt Music Center, 2152 West US-14; or at the box office on performance days. More information: 608-743-5591.
USED BOOK SALE
The Edgerton Public Library will hold its Friends of the Library Used Book Sale Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 19-21. Hours are 2-8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The library is located at 10 Albion St. in Edgerton. For more information call 608-884-4511 or visit www.als.lib.wi.us/EPL
LITTLE FREE SLED SHEDS
For use when there’s enough snow, the city of Janesville’s Parks & Recreation Department maintains Little Free Sled Sheds at four public sledding hills.
The sleds kept in the sheds are for anyone’s use during their time at that hill. They should be returned to the shed when you leave the park, so others can also use them. To donate a sled that’s in good condition—not broken or cracked—simply drop it off at one of the sled sheds.
Little Free Sled Sheds can be found at the following city of Janesville parks: on Park, 2201 Refset Drive; Riverside Park Golf Course, 2200 Parkside Drive; Lustig Park, 1500 River View Drive; and Sheiffer Park, 3600 Wright Road.
There are two other public sledding hills in the city—that do not offer Little Free Sled Sheds. They are at Palmer Park, 2501 Palmer Drive; and Rockport Park, 2801 Rockport Road.
The city’s public sledding hills are not supervised or lighted; users are urged to sled with caution and to be aware of snow conditions and their surroundings.