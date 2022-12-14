The holidays are fully upon us. Here’s our editor’s pick of five upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area. Look for this list in the Kicks section every Thursday.
Oak Hill Chapel Open House and Bake Sale
Historic Oak Hill Chapel, 1725 N. Washington St. in Janesville, will host a Christmas open house ant bake sale from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Bake sale cookies, cupcakes and cheesecakes are being donated by local businesses and there will be door prizes of local restaurant gift cards. The city of Janesville and the Friends of the Oak Hill Chapel completed renovation of the chapel in 2018. Funds raised at the open house will help purchase new front storm doors. Admission and parking are free. More information: 920-382-1807.
The Nutcracker
The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra and StageWorks Projects are partnering to again bring “The Nutcracker” ballet to Janesville. Opening night is Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St. Other shows are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Advance tickets can be purchased online at janesvillepac.org.
Live Nativity
Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., in Janesville, is hosting a live nativity from 5-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday Dec. 17 and 18. There will be indoor and outdoor activities for all ages, including live animals, carols and reading of the story of Jesus’ birth. Admission is free. For more information call 608-752-0548 or email cargillumc.org
Holiday Skate
The Janesville Ice Arena, 821 Beloit Ave., is offering special Holiday Skate sessions from 12-2 p.m. on two upcoming Fridays, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Admission is $6 for kids and seniors and $7 for adults. Parking is free and skate rental is available. More information: 608-755-3015 or www.janesvillewi.gov.
Holiday Tea
The Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., in Janesville, is holding a Holiday Tea Friday, Dec. 16 from 6-7 p.m., in its Program Room. The event, being held in honor of Jane Austen’s birthday, will include tea, light refreshments, and a program on the holiday traditions of old. Registration is required by calling the library at 608-758-6600. Admission is free.
