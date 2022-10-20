Here’s our editor’s pick of five things to do in the Janesville and surrounding area this weekend and next. Look for this list in the Kicks section every Thursday.
FAMILY HOLIDAY FAIRFirst Lutheran Church, 612 Randall Ave., Janesville, will hold its Family Holiday Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, with artists and crafters and direct sales vendors, food and raffles. More information is at www.flcj.org/fair.
EMPTY BOWLS TO GOPick-up for Empty Bowls To Go, a soup fundraiser to support ECHO of Janesville, is Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1. p.m., drive-thru-style at YMCA of Northern Rock County’s back parking lot off Court Street. Pre-ordering is required online at echojanesville.org. Soup is $10 per quart, sealed in freezer-safe quart containers. Area restaurants are offering nearly 3 dozen different soups. Soda from Gray Brewing, truffles and caramel apples from Sugar Exchange and bread from Italian House will also be available for pre-order.
TRUNK OR TREAT
The Janesville Parks and Recreation Department will hold a “Riverside Trunk and Treat” event at Riverside Park, 2600 Park Dr., at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Families drive their vehicle from the splash pad to the north pavilion. Local businesses will have vehicles lined up along the side of the road, and families can pull up and receive treats at each station. Awards will be given to the best decorated vehicles.
FALL FESTIVAL
Peace Lutheran Church, 1550 S. Osborne St., will hold its Fall Festival from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Admission is free. Activities will include bouncy houses, kids’ games and crafts, pumpkin decorating and music. There will also be food trucks available. More information is at peacejanesville.com.
DOWNTOWN TRICK OR TREAT
Downtown Janesville businesses will host family trick-or-treating from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Families can hop on a free trolley that will stop at participating businesses to collect “sweet” rewards. More information is at downtownjanesville.com.
