Here’s our editor’s pick of five things to do in the Janesville and surrounding area this weekend and next. Look for this list in the Kicks section every Thursday.

FAMILY HOLIDAY FAIRFirst Lutheran Church, 612 Randall Ave., Janesville, will hold its Family Holiday Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, with artists and crafters and direct sales vendors, food and raffles. More information is at www.flcj.org/fair.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you