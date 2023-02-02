LAKE GENEVA WINTERFEST
Buy Now

Visitors walk on frozen Geneva Bay during Winterfest in Lake Geneva in February 2000. 

 GAZETTE FILE PHOTO

We’ve got a little bit of everything for you this week, from live music and theater, to Lake Geneva Winterfest to a Lunar New Year celebration. Enjoy these editor’s picks of fun upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area.

LAKE GENEVA WINTERFEST

Correction

The print version of this article incorrectly said that Holiday Skate sessions at the Janesville ice arena are Fridays, Dec. 24 and 31. In fact, those sessions are Saturdays Dec. 24 and 31. The information has been corrected in the online version. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you