We’ve got a little bit of everything for you this week, from live music and theater, to Lake Geneva Winterfest to a Lunar New Year celebration. Enjoy these editor’s picks of fun upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area.
LAKE GENEVA WINTERFEST
The 28th annual Lake Geneva Winterfest is Feb. 1-5. It includes the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship, the only such national competition in the U.S. Fifteen state championship teams will be creating large snow sculptures. Last year, teams came from New York, Vermont, Nebraska and elsewhere. The live snow sculpting begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 and will continue until 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park along the shore of Geneva Lake. There will also be bonfires on the beach, an ice sculpture walk downtown and other fun activities. More information is at visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest.
WINTER BOOK SALE
The Friends of the Eager Free Public Library will hold a Winter Book Sale Thursday, Feb. 2 from 1-5 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at at the Grange, 119 W. Main St. in Evansville. Book donations will be accepted throughout the sale. More information: www.als.lib.wi.us /EFPL.
CAUGHT IN THE NET
Did you see the Janesville Little Theater’s production of “Run for Your Wife,” last season? Well, it’s time to catch the as-hilarious sequel. “Caught in the Net,” the Janesville Little Theater’s follow up, is on stage starting next weekend at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville. Shows are at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10, 11, 17 and 18. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for children ages 10-18. Parking is free. More information is at 608-758-0297.
LUNAR NEW YEAR
A traditional lion dance by the Zhong Yi Kung Fu association of Madison will be a highlight of a Lunar New Year Celebration, to help usher in the Year of the Rabbi, at the Hedberg Public Library in Janesville. The Lunar New Year Celebration is Saturday, Feb. 4, from 2-4 p.m. at the library, 316 S. Main St., in Janesville. It is being put on in partnership with the School District of Janesville’s Chinese Language Program. Attendees can learn more about Lunar New Year and try some traditional snacks associated with the holiday.
THE OUTSIDER
BELOIT — The Beloit Civic Theater will present the comedy “The Outsider,” Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 2-4. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. with an additional matinee performance at 3 p.m. on Feb. 4. The story tracks the governor of Massachusetts’ removal from office after an affair with a beauty pageant runner-up, and the reluctant rise to power of his lieutenant governor. More information is at beloitcivictheater.org.
COUNT BASSIE ORCHESTRA
The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, with guest vocalist 2019 Grammy nominee Carmen Bradford, will play at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 11. The group is currently under the direction of Scotty Barnhart. Tickets for the show, at 7:30 p.m., are $45. The Edgerton Performing Arts Center is at 200 Elm High Dr., in Edgerton. More information is at www.edgerton pac.com.