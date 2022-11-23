Holiday theater and music, a Santa breakfast and a visit from a best-selling Wisconsin children’s author. Here’s our editor’s pick of five upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area. Look for this list in the Kicks section every Thursday.
PICTURE BOOK PALOOZA
Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., Janesville, will host “Picture Book Palooza,” a book signing and meet-and-greet with best-selling Wisconsin author Pat Zietlow Miller on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Story time is at 4:30 p.m. followed by book sales and a book signing at 5 p.m. There will also be related crafts and activities from 4-6 p.m. More information is at hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES
The Christmas Chronicles, a Victorian-era-styled multimedia show, is coming to the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, in Delevan, Wednesday, Nov. 30 and Thursday, Dec. 1. Both shows are at 7 p.m. it blends seasonal vignettes, classical and rock music, and storytelling to share a “message of faith, hope and love,” according to a release. Tickets are $58 to $76. To purchase tickets or for more information visit belfrymusic theatre.com or call (262) 394-6460.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
EDGERTON -- Edgerton Hospital, 11101 N. Sherman Road, is holding a “Breakfast with Santa” Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8-11 a.m. in the Edgerton Hospital Cafe. The breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage and a beverage – either juice, milk or coffee. Each item will be sold for $1. There will be a children’s shop where kids can choose from gift ideas for their family. Photos with Santa are $5, and attendees can decorate cookies for $1. Masks are required. For more information, go to edgertonhospital.com.
ELIJAH
The Janesville Choral Union will present “Elijah,” an oratorio by Felix Mendelssohn, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., in Janesville. The conductor is Richard Severing. Soloists will include soprano Marie Severing, tenor Alex Gmeinder, alto Sarah Leuwerke and baritone Brian Leeper. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. More information is at choralunionjanesville.com.
ElF
Theatre Unlimited, Inc. will present “Elf The Musical,” at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville, Dec. 2-11. Shows are Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and 4, at 2 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. The Dec. 9 performance will be ASL Interpreted thanks to a partnership with UW-Milwaukee Interpreter Training Program. Tickets are $20. For more information call (608) 758-0297.
