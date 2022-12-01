There’s no doubt now—the holidays are here. Here’s our editor’s pick of five upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area. Look for this list in the Kicks section every Thursday.
JOLLY JINGLE
The city of Janesville’s ninth-annual downtown holiday celebration is Friday through Sunday, Dec. 2-4. Fourteen local organizations are partnering with the city to bring over 30 activities to downtown, including nine events debuting this year.
One of the new events is a Friday evening luminary walk. The tree lighting is at 6 p.m. Friday at Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., followed by fireworks at 6:40 p.m. A dulcimer music concert and a wood carving demo at the Hedberg Public Library, swimming with Santa at the YMCA, and wintry games and activities for kids in the town square are also among the new offerings this year.
A lighted Holiday Light Parade will travel through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 6 p.m. A complete schedule of events, a map, and parking information are at janesville jollyjingle.com.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTAEdgerton Hospital, 11101 N. Sherman Road, is holding a “Breakfast with Santa” Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8-11 a.m. in the Edgerton Hospital Cafe. The breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage and a beverage—either juice, milk or coffee. There will be a children’s shop where kids can choose from gift ideas for their family. Photos with Santa are $5, and attendees can decorate cookies for $1. Masks are required. For more information, go to edgertonhospital.com.
ELIJAHThe Janesville Choral Union will present “Elijah,” an oratorio by Felix Mendelssohn, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., in Janesville. The conductor is Richard Severing. Soloists will include soprano Marie Severing, tenor Alex Gmeinder, alto Sarah Leuwerke and baritone Brian Leeper. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. More information is at choral unionjanesville.com.
LINCOLN-TALLMAN HOUSE TREES
Through Dec. 30, holiday trees are lighting up the inside and outside of the Rock County Historical Society campus, 426 N. Jackson St., in Janesville, with lighted and decorated trees surrounding and inside the Lincoln-Tallman House. Walk or drive through the outdoor display any time, day or night, through December 30. There’s also an indoor Holiday Tree Show, featuring a self-guided tour of the Lincoln-Tallman House, with more than 100 trees and decorations throughout the historic mansion. Admission and parking are free.
MERRY MILTON WEEKEND
The Milton area will get into the holiday spirit Dec. 1-4. Merry Milton Weekend will start with the Wreaths on Parade Auction at the Milton House Museum, 18 S. Janesville St., Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6-9 p.m. On Friday, Dec. 2, the city will have the Merry Milton Market hosted by Sharla’s Bake Stop, 648 College St. The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 18th annual Christmas Walk from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Also on Sunday will be “Hot Dogs with Santa,” at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St. And capping off Sunday will be the Show of Lights and the lighting of the Christmas tree at North Goodrich Park from 5-7 p.m.