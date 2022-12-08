Opportunities for giving, getting outside and enjoying the best of the holidays, from live theater to visits with Santa, are all around us this week. Here’s our editor’s pick of five upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area. Look for this list in the Kicks section every Thursday.
MORNING WITH SANTA
Santa Claus will make a visit to the Rotary Botanical Gardens Atrium, 1455 Palmer Dr., in Janesville, on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9a.m. to noon. The cost is $10 per child and will include a holiday-themed story time, crafts, games and snacks. Pre-registration is required. Up to 20 groups will be allowed in designated time slots beginning at 9a.m. Each group is allowed two adults, with no limit on the number of children. The registration deadline is Thursday, Dec. 8. More information: rotarybotanicalgardens.org.
‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’
In this telling of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” the audience becomes part of the performance as it moves though the historic Milton House Museum campus for different scenes within the play. Tickets remain for the Thursday evening, Dec. 8 show and can be reserved by calling 608-868-7772. Tickets are sold out for Dec. 9, 10 and 11. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and under. The Milton House Museum is located at 18 S. Janesville St., in Milton. More information: miltonhouse.org.
‘ELF’
Theatre Unlimited, Inc. is presenting “Elf The Musical,” at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville, through Dec. 11. Remaining shows are Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, at 7:30p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2p.m. The Dec. 9 performance will be ASL Interpreted thanks to a partnership with UW-Milwaukee Interpreter Training Program. Tickets are $20. For more information call 608-758- 0297.
FULL MOON HIKE
Big Hill Park, 1201 Big Hill Court, in Beloit, is offering a Full Moon Hike from 7:30-9p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Tickets are $5 for membersof the Welty Environmental Center, $7 for non-members. This is a 1-2-mile guided hike that starts off at the Welty Environmental Center, in the park. Participants will practice walking silently, slowly, and observing the wonders of the park under a full moon. All ages are welcome. Flashlights will not be needed. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly. More information: weltycenter.org
PROJECT 16:49 FUNDRAISER AND COLLECTION
Bucky’s Lucky Bell, 1802 Center Ave., Janesville is holding a Christmas fundraiser and collection for Project 16:49 from 1-4p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Project 16:49 supports unaccompanied and homeless youth, ages 14-21, in Rock County. The event will include raffles and a collection for gas cards, hygiene items, school supplies, back packs and cash donations. More information is at luckybellbarandgrill.com, by calling 608-898-3128 or by emailing rothjen@yahoo.com
