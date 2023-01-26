As we approach February, deepening into midwinter, we’ve got a mix for you of indoor and outdoor events, from Winterfest in Lake Geneva to local theater and a cornhole tournament to benefit homeless teens. Here’s our editor’s pick of 5 upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area
CORNHOLE FOR A CAUSE
Emmy’s Classic Pub & Eatery, 3900 Milton Ave., in Janesville, is hosting a cornhole tournament this Saturday, Jan. 28, to benefit Project 16:49. The local non-profit that lends support to unaccompanied homeless teens. The tournament begins at noon. To pre-register go to: https://app.scoreholio.com/link/8N5s. The entry fee is $25 per person or $50 for a team.
THE OUTSIDER
The Beloit Civic Theater will present the comedy “The Outsider,” Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 26-28 and Feb. 2-4. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. with additional matinee performances at 3 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 29 and Feb. 4. The story tracks the governor of Massachusetts’ removal from office after an affair with a beauty pageant runner-up, and the reluctant rise to power of his lieutenant governor. More information is at beloitcivictheater.org.
LAKE GENEVA WINTERFEST
The 28th annual Lake Geneva Winterfest is Feb. 1-5. It includes the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship, the only such national competition in the U.S. Fifteen state championship teams will be creating large snow sculptures. Last year, teams came from New York, Vermont, Nebraska and elsewhere. The live snow sculpting begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 and will continue until 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Riviera Plaza and Flat Iron Park along the shore of Geneva Lake. There will also be bonfires on the beach, an ice sculpture walk downtown and other fun activities. More information is at visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest.
‘IMMORTAL AUTHOR’
Local filmmaker Brad Allen and the cast and crew of “Immortal Author” will be on hand for a screening of the original short film on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., in Janesville. They’ll share how they brought the project to life, what they hope viewers take away from the story, and other details. A question and answer session will follow. Admission is free and no pre-registration is required.
‘TALES OF ADVENTURE’
“Tales of Adventure,” is a multi-media production telling six stories of nine local people. Their tales of extraordinary courage will be shared through storytelling, video interviews, original songs, dance and skits. The work is a collaboration between local writers Teresa Nguyen, Frank Schultz and Jamie Swenson and is being produced by Janesville Area Stories, JATV Media Services, Schultz and the Janesville Performing Arts Center. It will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at JPAC, 408 S. Main. St., in Janesville. Tickets and more information are at www.janesvillepac.org
Correction
The print version of this article incorrectly said that Holiday Skate sessions at the Janesville ice arena are Fridays, Dec. 24 and 31. In fact, those sessions are Saturdays Dec. 24 and 31. The information has been corrected in the online version.