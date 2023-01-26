As we approach February, deepening into midwinter, we’ve got a mix for you of indoor and outdoor events, from Winterfest in Lake Geneva to local theater and a cornhole tournament to benefit homeless teens. Here’s our editor’s pick of 5 upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area

CORNHOLE FOR A CAUSE

Correction

The print version of this article incorrectly said that Holiday Skate sessions at the Janesville ice arena are Fridays, Dec. 24 and 31. In fact, those sessions are Saturdays Dec. 24 and 31. The information has been corrected in the online version. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you