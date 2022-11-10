The holidays are fast upon us, but there’s also some local fun to be had that doesn’t involve mistletoe and jolly elves. Here’s our editor’s pick of five upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area. Look for this list in the Kicks section every Thursday.
FINDING THE SPIRIT
The Janesville Little Theatre is staging “Finding the Spirit,” written by local playwright Jim Lyke. Remaining shows are Friday, Nov 11, at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The story follows 3 angels who are seeking someone with the Christmas spirit. All performances are at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Tickets can be purchased at janesvillepac.org., $18 for adults; $10 for students ages 10-18; and free for children under 10.
ADULT OPEN HOCKEY
This month, the Janesville Ice Arena, 821 Beloit Ave., is introducing an open hockey program for adults. The program, for skaters 18 and older, takes place Sunday, Nov. 13 from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. and Sundays Nov. 20 and Nov. 27 from 6:30 to 7:35 p.m. Games are not officiated or competitive but focused on “fostering a fun playing environment,” a city release said. The cost is $8 per session, with goalies playing for free. Players must wear full hockey equipment. For more information, contact Janesville Ice Arena Supervisor Bill Scherer at (608) 755-3015.
100 YEARS OF COZY INN
On Nov 1, 1922, a Chinese restaurant opened in Janesville whose egg rolls, wontons and other specialities have since been favorites of local diners. On Monday, Nov. 14, from 2-4 p.m., Cozy Inn, 214 W. Milwaukee St., will celebrate its 100th anniversary. The anniversary event is free and open to the public and will be held at Olde Towne Mall in downtown Janesville. It will include samples from the restaurant’s menu. Cozy Inn is now the oldest existing Chinese restaurant in Wisconsin and the second oldest in the United States.
CHAMBER MUSIC
The UW-Rock County Chamber Orchestra will present its fall concert Monday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m., at the Kirk Denmark Theatre, 2909 Kellog Ave., Janesville. Admission and parking are free.
TURKEY SCAVENGER HUNT
The city of Janesville’s Recreation Division is hosting a turkey scavenger hunt in November, along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail will begin at the trail crossing next to the Dawson Softball Complex parking lot (920 Beloit Ave.). Heading east about a half mile to Palmer Drive, hunters will look for eight unique signs featuring a turkey with a particular letter. After finding all the letters, participants can descramble the letters into a festive word.
Once identified, the special word can be sent to the Janesville Parks & Recreation Facebook page or by e-mail to recreation mail@ci.janesville.wi.us, along with a picture of participants enjoying the Turkey Hunt.
All turkey hunters who submit the phrase before Nov. 30 will be entered into a drawing to win a prize basket, with one randomly selected winner from all the correct submissions. For more information call 608-755-3030.
Sign up for our kicks & entertainment newsletter!
Get the latest local entertainment news, dining reviews, and more delivered right to your inbox every Thursday.