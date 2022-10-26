Halloween's here, but Christmas is right around the corner. Here’s our editor’s pick of five things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area this weekend and next. Look for this list in the Kicks section every Thursday.
SILENT HORROR
WHITEWATER -- UW-Whitewater Rock County will screen a classic silent horror movie, "Nosferatu, A Symphony of Horror," at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Kirk Denmark Theater on the U-Rock campus, 909 Kellogg Ave. Janesville.
CAMPFIRE GHOST STORIES
JANESVILLE -- Janesville's Hedberg Public Library will host a night of ghost stories around a campfire, Friday, Oct. 28, from 6:30-8 p.m, at Palmer Park, 2501 Palmer Drive. The event is recommended for ages 8 through adult. Tales will get scarier as the night progresses, and listeners may opt out at any time. More information is at hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
DOWNTOWN TRICK OR TREAT
JANESVILLE -- Downtown Janesville businesses will host family trick-or-treating from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Families can hop on a free trolley that will stop at participating businesses to collect “sweet” rewards. More information is at downtownjanesville.com.
LICK OR TREAT
JANESVILLE -- The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 4700 S. Hwy. G, Janesville, will hold its Halloween Lick or Treat from 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Admission is free but a $5 donations is suggested. Kid and dog-friendly fun will include trunk or treat in the shelter's parking lot, raffle items and a bake sale. Costumes are encouraged. More information is at hawspets.org.
FINDING THE SPIRIT
JANESVILLE -- The Janesville Little Theatre opens its 94th season next weekend with “Finding the Spirit,” written by local playwright Jim Lyke. Shows are Fridays, Nov. 4 and Nov 11, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, Nov. 5 and 12, at 7:30 p.m; Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m.; and Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. The story follows 3 angels who are seeking someone with the Christmas spirit. All performances are at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. Tickets can be purchased at janesvillepac.org., $18 for adults; $10 for students ages 10-18; and free for children under 10.
