Winter fun and holiday festivities are the themes this week. Here’s our editor’s pick of five upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area. Look for this list in the Kicks section every Thursday.
HOLIDAY SKATE
The Janesville Ice Arena, 821 Beloit Ave., is offering special Holiday Skate sessions from Friday, Dec. 23 through Saturday, Dec. 31. Specific dates and times are:
- Friday, Dec. 23, 1-3 p.m.;
- Saturday, Dec. 24, 12-2 p.m.;
- Monday, Dec. 26, 1-3 p.m.;
- Tuesday, Dec. 27, 1-3 p.m.;
- Wednesday, Dec. 28, 1-3 p.m.;
- Thursday, Dec. 29, 1-3 p.m.;
- Friday, Dec. 30, 1-3 p.m.;
- Saturday, Dec. 31, 12-2 p.m.;
Admission is $5 for kids and seniors and $6 for adults. Parking is free and skate rental is available for $2. The family admission rate is $24 for members of the same household, and includes skate rentals. More information: 608-755-3015 or www.janesvillewi.gov.
CANDLELIGHT HIKES
The Janesville Parks & Recreation Department is offering a series of candlelight evening hikes in January and February. All of the events will include a bonfire with s’mores, hot chocolate and hot cider. Date and locations are:
Jan. 6—School District of Janesville Outdoor Lab/Cook Arboretum
- Jan. 7—Ice Age Trail Candlelight Hike, Storrs Lake Wildlife Area, Milton
- Jan. 21—Friends of Rock County Parks Candlelight Hike at Rock River Heritage Park
- Feb. 11—Friends of Rockport Park SuperSki/Hike Rockport Park, Janesville
WINTER STORY WALK
The city of Janesville’s Recreation Department, Hedberg Public Library and the School District of Janesville have teamed up to offer a Winter Story Walk—a book presented page by page on signposts. This winter’s story is “We Want Snow! A Wintry Chant,” by local author Jamie Swenson. The book is laid out in an approximately half-mile loop along the Jolyn Beeman Trail at the Janesville Outdoor Lab/Cook Memorial Arboretum, 3550 West County Highway A, in Janesville. Admission and parking are free. The Winter Story Walk will be up Dec. 21-March 20. More information: 608-755-3030.
WINTER FARMERS MARKET
Janesville’s indoor Winter Farmers Market is held the first and third Saturdays of the month, November through April, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Uptown Janesville mall, 2500 Milton Ave. The next market is Saturday, Jan. 7. Many of the vendors who participate in the downtown Janesville Farmers Market in warmer months can be found at the winter market, selling everything from meat to eggs, honey, baked goods, pickles and preserves. For more information call (608) 289-9292.
LINCOLN-TALLMAN HOUSE TREES
Through Dec. 30, holiday trees are lighting up the inside and outside of the Rock County Historical Society campus, 426 N. Jackson St., in Janesville, with lighted and decorated trees surrounding and inside the Lincoln-Tallman House. Walk or drive through the outdoor display any time, day or night, through December 30. There is no cost to view the outdoor displays.
There’s also an indoor Holiday Tree Show, featuring a self-guided tour inside the Lincoln-Tallman House, with more than 100 trees and decorations throughout the historic mansion. The indoor tree show is a fundraiser for the Rock County Historical Society, with admission $10 for adults and $5 for children. Parking is free.