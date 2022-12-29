As the holidays pass, the best of Wisconsin winter remains ahead. For different people, that can mean getting outside or curling up indoors with a good used book. Here’s our weekly editor’s pick of upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area.
LITTLE FREE SLED SHEDS
For use when there’s enough snow, the city of Janesville’s Parks & Recreation Department maintains Little Free Sled Sheds at four public sledding hills.
The sleds kept in the sheds are for anyone’s use during their time at that hill. They should be returned to the shed when you leave the park, so others can also use them. To donate a sled that’s in good condition—not broken or cracked—simply drop it off at one of the sled sheds.
Little Free Sled Sheds can be found at the following city of Janesville parks: on Park, 2201 Refset Drive; Riverside Park Golf Course, 2200 Parkside Drive; Lustig Park, 1500 River View Drive; and Sheiffer Park, 3600 Wright Road.
There are two other public sledding hills in the city—that do not offer Little Free Sled Sheds. They are at Palmer Park, 2501 Palmer Drive; and Rockport Park, 2801 Rockport Road.
The city’s public sledding hills are not supervised or lighted; users are urged to sled with caution and to be aware of snow conditions and their surroundings.
HOLIDAY SKATE
The Janesville Ice Arena, 821 Beloit Ave., is continuing its special Holiday Skate sessions through Saturday, Dec. 31. Remaining dates and times are: Thursday, Dec. 29, 1-3 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 30, 1-3 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 31, 12-2 p.m.;
Admission is $5 for kids and seniors and $6 for adults. Parking is free and skate rental is available for $2. The family admission rate is $24 for members of the same household, and includes skate rentals. More information: 608-755-3015 or www.janesvillewi.gov.
CANDLELIGHT HIKES
The Janesville Parks & Recreation Department is offering a series of candlelight evening hikes in January and February. All of the events will include a bonfire with s’mores, hot chocolate and hot cider. Date and locations are:
- Friday, Jan. 6—School District of Janesville Outdoor Lab/Cook Arboretum
- Saturday, Jan. 7—Ice Age Trail Candlelight Hike, Storrs Lake Wildlife Area, Milton
- Saturday, Jan. 21—Friends of Rock County Parks Candlelight Hike at Rock River Heritage Park
- Saturday, Feb. 11—Friends of Rockport Park SuperSki/Hike Rockport Park
- , Janesville
USED BOOK SALE
The Edgerton Public Library will hold its Friends of the Library Used Book Sale Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 19-21. Hours are 2-8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The library is located at 10 Albion St. in Edgerton. More information: call 608-884-4511 or visit www.als.lib.wi.us/EPL
WINTER STORY WALK
The city of Janesville’s Recreation Department, Hedberg Public Library and the School District of Janesville have teamed up to offer a Winter Story Walk—a book presented page by page on signposts. This winter’s story is “We Want Snow! A Wintry Chant,” by local author Jamie Swenson. The book is laid out in an approximately half-mile loop along the Jolyn Beeman Trail at the Janesville Outdoor Lab/Cook Memorial Arboretum, 3550 West County Highway A, in Janesville. Admission and parking are free. The Winter Story Walk will be up Dec. 21-March 20. More information: 608-755-3030.