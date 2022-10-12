Here’s our editor’s pick of five things to do in the Janesville and surrounding area this weekend and next. Look for this list in the Kicks section every Thursday.
EVENING OF POE
The Rock County Historical Society will present “An Evening Dark and Dreary: The Tales of Edgar Allan Poe,” at its campus, 426 N. Jackson St., Janesville, at 7 p.m Saturday, Oct. 15. This 2-hour-long presentation is for those who enjoy dramatic theatre as “Poe himself” recites his stories and poetry. The production features strobe lights, fog and loud noises and is recommended for ages 8 and up. Admission is $20. Ticket information is at https://rchs.us/event.
PRIDE IN THE PARK
Janesville Pride is hosting Pride in the Park in downtown Janesville’s Town Square, 21 Dodge St., from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. On its website, the Janesville Convention & Visitors Bureau says the event “showcases local queer owned and affiliated businesses, bands, entertainers, support services and fellow organizations dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community.” Project 16:49, a local non-profit organization serving Rock County’s unaccompanied homeless teens, is also involved in putting on the daylong event. Admission is free.
‘DRAKULA’
Stageworks Projects, Inc., of Stoughton, will present a dance and drama adaption of Bram Stoker’s gothic classic “Drakula,” at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville, Friday-Sunday, Oct. 21-23. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The production is recommended for ages 13 and up. Admission is $27. Parking is free. For more information call (608) 758-0297. Tickets can be purchased at janesvillepac.org.
FAMILY HOLIDAY FAIR
First Lutheran Church, 612 Randall Ave., Janesville, will hold its Family Holiday Fair from 10 a.m. top 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. It will include artists and crafters and direct sales vendors, food and raffles. More information is at www.flcj.org/fair.
CEMETARY TOURS
The Rock County Historical Society will present “Chill at Oak Hill Cemetary Tour: Local People Who Should Have Been Commemorated,” from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1725 N. Washington St., Janesville. A guide will take the group to the headstones of eight local residents and tell their stories and why they should have had streets or buildings named after them. The tours will be held rain or shine, unless there is lightning. Tickets are $10. The event will be repeated at the same time Saturday, Oct. 29. More information is at: https://rchs.us/event