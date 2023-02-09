Stamps and bowling and flannel. It’s February in Rock County. If none of those are your thing, try some snowshoeing in a Janesville city park or head up to Edgerton to see the The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra in concert. Here’s our editor’s pick of 5 upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area.
STAMP CLUB EXHIBITION AND BOURSEThe Janesville Stamp Club will hold is annual postage stamp exhibition and bourse (market) on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express, 3100 Wellington Place, in Janesville. Admission and parking are free. There will be free stamps for youth attendees and free stamp collection appraisals will be offered.
COUNT BASSIE ORCHESTRAThe Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, with guest vocalist 2019 Grammy nominee Carmen Bradford, will play at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 11. The group is under the direction of Scotty Barnhart. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $45. The Edgerton Performing Arts Center is at 200 Elm High Dr., in Edgerton. More information is at www.edgerton pac.com.
BOWLING FOR SPECIAL OLYMPICSJanesville Area Special Olympics will hold its first-annual Bowling Fundraiser Sunday, Feb. 19, at RiversEdge Bowl, 215 S. River St., in Janesville. There will be two sessions, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The entry fee is $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 11 and under and Special Olympics athletes. The fee includes shoes. The event will include silent auctions, raffle baskets, a meat raffle and a 50/50 raffle. Entry fees are due in advance and can be arranged to be paid by contacting Cathy Jaeger at scjaeger@charter.net or by calling Cathy at 262-203-0756.
FLANNELFESTThe Janesville Downtown Development Alliance will host Flannelfest from 12-5 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Town Square on South River Street in downtown Janesville. General admission is $50, or $100 for VIP admission. The outdoor event includes craft and home brew sampling as well as games: a Lazy Man Run, axe throwing, giant pong, putter ball, tug-of-war, giant Jenga, Connect Four, sack races, and classic corn hole. Attendees must be age 21 or older. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at farmandfleet.com. If not sold out, tickets will be available at the entry gate on the day of the event.
CROSS COUNTRY SKIING AND SNOWSHOEINGThe city of Janesville has cross-country ski trails at Rockport Park, with over 6 miles of trails groomed by volunteers. There is also a groomed ski trail at Riverside Golf Course, 2100 Golf Course Road, with nearly 2 miles of trails. Although not on groomed trails, cross country skiing is allowed in any city park and greenbelt, including Blackhawk Golf Course. Cross country skis and snow shoes are also available for rent by contacting the city’s Parks and Recreation office at 755-3030. The daily rental rate is $6 for youth and $12 for adults. The weekend rate is $10 for youth and $16 for adult.
