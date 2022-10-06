The air has grown crisp and the colors are changing. It’s time for some fall fun. Here’s our editor’s pick of five things to do in the Janesville and surrounding area this weekend and next. Look for this new list in the Kicks section every Thursday.
‘YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN’
The Lakeland Players will perform Mel Brook’s musical “Young Frankenstein” at the historic Sprague Theater, 15 W. Walworth St., in Elkhorn, this weekend and next. Shows are Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7- 9 and Friday through Sunday, Oct. 14-16. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows are at 3 p.m. The production is recommended for mature audiences. Tickets are $20 each. For more information or tickets call 262-441-3924 or visit lakeland-players.org.
AAUW BOOK SALE
The Janesville branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its annual used book sale starting Thursday, Oct. 6, in the lower level at Olde Town Mall, 20 S. Main St., Janesville. Proceeds will fund scholarships for outstanding area high school students and women age 25 and older who are continuing their education. The sale is 1-6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 (preview day with $5 entry); 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9.; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15; and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16.
JANESVILLE FARMERS MARKET
The Janesville Farmers Market’s 2022 season is winding down, with just a few weeks left until it wraps up on Saturday, Oct. 29. Until then, it continues from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Town Square, 21 Dodge St., in downtown Janesville. Get your pumpkins, squash and other late-season goods while you can!
PRIDE IN THE PARK
Janesville Pride is hosting Pride in the Park in downtown Janesville’s Town Square, 21 Dodge St., from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. On its website, the Janesville Convention & Visitors Bureau says the event “showcases local queer owned and affiliated businesses, bands, entertainers, support services and fellow organizations dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community.” Project 16:49, a local non-profit organization serving Rock County’s unaccompanied homeless teens, is also involved in putting on the daylong event. Admission is free.
BRAT FEST
The Janesville School District’s Delivering Bags of Hope fundraiser continues with a brat fest at Festival Foods, 2233 Humes Road, on Saturday, Oct. 8. The school district, through a series of events in October, hopes to raise $40,000 to buy two weeks’ worth of food for district families and local senior citizens in need. More information is at www.janesville.k12.wi.us/
Sign up for our kicks & entertainment newsletter!
Get the latest local entertainment news, dining reviews, and more delivered right to your inbox every Thursday.