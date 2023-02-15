You told us there are more than 5 things going on every week in Janesville and the surrounding area. And so, our weekly Kicks calendar is now 10 Things To Do.
This week, indoor games for charity are where it's at -- bowling, euchre, and a casino night over in Elkhorn. Take in some local theater at JPAC or a comedy show to benefit the Boys & Girls Club. Hear from local Black leaders at the annual Black History Month breakfast in Beloit. And we're coming up on Flannelfest in downtown Janesville and the Beloit International Film Fest. Here's our editor's pick of -- now 10 -- upcoming things to do.
LET LOOSE AND LAUGH
JANESVILLE -- The Boys & Girls Club of Janesville is hosting "Let Loose and Laugh," with comedian Charlie Berens in his Midwest Survival Guide Tour, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville. The show will be preceded by a happy hour at JPAC at 6 p.m. with drinks, appetizers, raffles and a chance to learn more about the Boys & Girls Club. Tickets are at janesvillepac.org.
CAUGHT IN THE NET
JANESVILLE -- The Janesville Little Theatre production of “Caught in the Net,” continues on stage this weekend at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville. It’s a 1990s sequel to “Run for Your Wife,” which the Janesville Little Theatre produced last year. Remaining showtimes are Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 19 are at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at janesvillepac.org.
EUCHRE TOURNAMENT
JANESVILLE -- The Knights of Columbus Rev. Mark Mueller Council 9230 will host a euchre tournament Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. William’s Parish Hall, 1822 Ravine St., in Janesville Registration opens at 5:15 p.m. and play starts at 6 p.m. Players of all skill levels are welcome. Sandwiches and beverages will be available for purchase and there will be cash prizes, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. The entry fee is $10 per person. Proceeds will support local charities. For more information call Tim Walleser at 608-728-2419 or Ed Heflin at 608-563-1301.
BLACK HISTORY BREAKFAST
BELOIT -- On Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m, the Beloit Coalition of Churches is hosting a Black History Month breakfast and community gathering at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Beloit. Admission is free. At 11 a.m., Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell will give the keynote address with the theme of “Dismantling the ‘Cradle to Prison’ Pipeline.” Other speakers will include Rock County Circuit Judge Ashley Morse, Beloit School District Superintendent Willie Garrison, Beloit School Board President Sean Leavy, Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles and Rock County Board Supervisor Kevin Leavy.
CASINO NIGHT
ELKHORN — VIP Services will hold first Casino Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the services office, 811 E. Geneva St., in Elkhorn. Games available will include blackjack, roulette, craps and Texas hold ’em. Raffles and a prop-filled photo booth will also be available. Proceeds will support VIP Services community programs. Tickets are $50, which includes game chips, beverages and snacks. For tickets call 262-723-4043.
BOWLING FOR SPECIAL OLYMPICS
JANESVILLE -- Janesville Area Special Olympics will hold its first-annual Bowling Fundraiser Sunday, Feb. 19, at RiversEdge Bowl, 215 S. River St., in Janesville. There will be two sessions, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The entry fee is $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 11 and under and Special Olympics athletes. The fee includes shoes. The event will include silent auctions, raffle baskets, a meat raffle and a 50/50 raffle. Entry fees are due in advance and can be arranged to be paid by contacting Cathy Jaeger at scjaeger@charter.net or by calling Cathy at 262-203-0756.
FLANNELFEST
The Janesville Downtown Development Alliance will host Flannelfest from 12-5 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Town Square on South River Street in downtown Janesville. General admission is $50, or $100 for VIP admission. The outdoor event includes craft and home brew sampling as well as games: a Lazy Man Run, axe throwing, giant pong, putter ball, tug-of-war, giant Jenga, Connect Four, sack races, and classic corn hole. Attendees must be age 21 or older. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at farmandfleet.com. If not sold out, tickets will be available at the entry gate on the day of the event.
BELOIT INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
BELOIT — The 18th annual Beloit International Film Festival runs Feb. 24 through March 5 featuring about 100 films which will be shown at venues in the downtown Beloit area. Highlights will include this year’s BIFF Sing-a-long film, the 1975 cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Another highlight will be the BIFF Classic Film, sponsored by First National Bank and Trust, which will be “Top Gun,” starring Tom Cruise. The BIFF Cares films to be featured this year will delve into the issues of the psychological challenges that first responders face, the stigma and struggles of children who deal with autism, and the stories of female war veterans in the area. A full line-up of festival events, tickets and other information are at beloitfilmfest.org.
BOWL WITH A COP
JANESVILLE — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Gutter Busters youth bowling event from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at RiversEdge Bowl, 215 S. River St. Sheriff’s office staff will bowl with kids and teach them proper bowling etiquette, technique and scoring. Up to 25 spots are available for kids age 6 to 12. Participants will be provided two games of bowling, shoe rental, lunch, an event T-shirt and a prize. Registration is required at bit.ly/3kBO8Hs. Gutter Busters is offered by the Cops and Kids Foundation, which aims to help keep kids away from crime. For more information, contact Deputy Terry Borgwardt at 608-757-7941 or terry.borgwardt@co.rock.wi.us.
MURDER MYSTERY DINNER
JANESVILLE--Registration is open for the Murder at the Talent Show event on Saturday, March 11, in The Shed at Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road. Participants will play an interactive murder mystery dinner game that includes one- to two-minute talent show. Up to 16 residents can register to play, according to a Fermenting Cellars news release. Registration is required by March 1. Participants will receive character description and suggested costume descriptions on March 2 or 3, according to the release. To register, call Mary at 608-295-8972.