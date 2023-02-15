JVG_220228_EVENTS03
Visitors to the home-brew competition move from booth to booth during the annual FlannelFest in Janesville on Saturday.

 Anthony Wahl

You told us there are more than 5 things going on every week in Janesville and the surrounding area. And so, our weekly Kicks calendar is now 10 Things To Do. 

This week, indoor games for charity are where it's at -- bowling, euchre, and a casino night over in Elkhorn. Take in some local theater at JPAC or a comedy show to benefit the Boys & Girls Club. Hear from local Black leaders at the annual Black History Month breakfast in Beloit. And we're coming up on Flannelfest in downtown Janesville and the Beloit International Film Fest. Here's our editor's pick of -- now 10 -- upcoming things to do. 

Correction

The print version of this article incorrectly said that Holiday Skate sessions at the Janesville ice arena are Fridays, Dec. 24 and 31. In fact, those sessions are Saturdays Dec. 24 and 31. The information has been corrected in the online version. 

To submit an event for 10 Things to Do email Karyn Saemann, managing editor of The Gazette, at ksaemann@gazettextra.com

