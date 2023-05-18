Walk with wine or walk across Rock County? You can do both in the coming week. at events that made our editor’s pick of upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area.
SPRING WINE WALK
JANESVILLE -- Come down to the Downtown Janesville Spring Wine Walk, presented by Smile Doctors by Pelsue Orthodontics, on Saturday, May 20 from 1-5 p.m. Stroll or hop on the trolley to 20 wine stops, enjoy snacks from participating restaurants, and shop discounts at many downtown businesses. Tickets are available for purchase at the official Wine Walk website: https://janesvillewinewalk.com.
TWILIGHT TOUR: CIVIL WAR EDITION
MILTON -- Experience the Milton House as a bustling stage coach inn in 1863 during this immersive experience. Guided by candlelight, you will have the opportunity to discuss current events with Civil War soldiers, talk to guests of Mr. Goodrich, chat with an American President, and walk in the footsteps of Freedom Seekers in the tunnel. Advance ticket purchase is required for this Saturday, May 20 event. Tours will be offered every 20 minutes, beginning at 6 p.m., and the last tour beginning at 8:40 p.m. This event is designed to be fun and educational, and not spooky. Guests of all ages are welcome.
WALK FOR MS
JANESVILLE -- Come out, enjoy the fresh air, socialize with great people, and help raise money to fight MS. One mile and three mile routes are available. See the website for details on how to participate. Meet up with other participants on Sunday, May 21 at 8 a.m. at Palmer Park.
REPTILE & EXOTICS SHOW
JANESVILLE -- See thousands of amazing animals from the farthest reaches of the planet. Check out the interactive tables, supplies, feeders and more. This incredible Reptile & Exotics Show takes place on Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express/Janesville Convention Center. General admission tickets cost $7 and free parking is available.
YAPPY HOUR BENEFIT
JANESVILLE -- Enjoy an afternoon of pawsome Bingo at Bogey's on Sunday, May 21 at 1 p.m. Come for the fun, win some amazing prizes, enjoy food & drink specials, and visit with Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) staff. For every Yappy Hour you attend, get 1 free entry to the Wagon Raffle ($10 value). All Bingo proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
REVIVAL HOUSE SHORT FILM FESTIVAL
MILTON -- The Revival House is excited to announce the return of the Revival House’s short-film festival at the Milton Theatre. The Revival House, producer of the “Horror Trailer Challenge” returns with a chance for a new crop of filmmakers to shine at the beautifully restored, historic Milton Theatre. Family and friends are invited to attend on Sunday, May 21 at 6 p.m. and vote for the “Audience Favorite”!
RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE
JANESVILLE -- Join the Hedberg Public Library for a blood drive event sponsored by the Red Cross. The blood drive takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 22 at the Hedberg Public Library building.
WALK ACROSS ROCK COUNTY HIKE
EVANSVILLE -- Hike a portion of the trails across the county with the Rock County Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance on Wednesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. You will carpool to Bump Road/Hwy 104 and hike the 3 miles back to the cars. To learn more about the Walk Across Rock County Hiking Award Program and see the complete list of organized Walk Across Rock County hiking events, visit the Ice Age Trail Alliance official website at www.iceagetrail.org/get-involved/volunteer/chapters/rock-county/
OAK HILL CHAPEL OPEN HOUSE
JANESVILLE - Learn more about the historic Oak Hill Chapel and enjoy a bake sale and door raffle on Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The chapel, known locally as the Jewel on the Hill, features Neo-Gothic architecture and solid limestone masonry with stained glass windows. The City of Janesville and the Friends of the Oak Hill Chapel completed the rehabilitation of this beautiful building in 2018.
WRESTLING SUPERSTARS & COLLECTIBLES
JANESVILLE -- Live Pro Wrestling is brought to you by the Janesville Wrestling Alliance. Action figures, trading cards, comics, video games, T-shirts, autographs, art, meet and greets and more. Food and drink available for purchase on site. See the full list of matches on the official website. This collectible and sales event takes place on Saturday, May 27 from 4-9 p.m. at Rock County Fairgrounds Stock Pavilion.