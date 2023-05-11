Farmers markets, art exhibits, Living History Days and a hike across Rock County are among our editor’s picks of upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area.
LIBRARY ART EXHIBIT
JANESVILLE -- The Hedberg Public Library presents art and items of interest in a juried exhibit that changes monthly. The themes this month are “Watercolors” by Senior Center Art Show and “Embroidery” by Gabriel Draxler. Each exhibit runs from Monday to Saturday, ending this week on Saturday, May 13 and starting again on Monday, May 15.
JANESVILLE FARMERS MARKET
JANESVILLE -- The Janesville Farmers Market, an outdoor market featuring fresh produce, meats, cheese, eggs, honey, baked goods, plants, cut flowers, soap, body products, jewelry, herbs, seasonal gifts, and art has returned for the season. It will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from May until October.
MACDOWELL TALENT SHOWCASE
JANESVILLE – Knapton Musik Notes is hosting the MacDowell Music Club Music Talent Showcase on Friday, May 12 from 8-10 p.m. Participation is open to all ages, and participants may sing or play an instrument of their choice. All participants will receive a Certificate of Participation and also be entered into a drawing for gift cards to Knapton Musik Knotes. Free parking is available and registration is required beforehand. Knapton Musik Knotes, Inc. is located at 2475 Milton Ave in Janesville.
NON-FICTION KNOWS NO BOUNDS
JANESVILLE – The Hedberg Public Library will host an off-site book club meeting on Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. The group will be discussing “The Sun Doesn’t Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row” by Anthony Ray Hinton. The meeting will take place at the Rock County Court House Park. In case of rain, it will be moved to Hedberg Fireplace Room.
WALK ACROSS ROCK COUNTY
EVANSVILLE – Hike a portion of the trails across the county with the Rock County Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance on Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. Participants will carpool to Bump Road/Hwy 104 and hike the 3 miles back to their cars. To learn more about the Walk Across Rock County Hiking Award Program and see the complete list of organized Walk Across Rock County hiking events, visit www.iceagetrail.org.
JPAC ACTOR’S STUDIO CABARET
JANESVILLE – This one-night-only performance of “Cabaret” includes performances by Ashley Hirsh, Jim Lyke, Julie Marquardt, and more. Benefits go towards JPAC's Education & Outreach program. The show will be performed at the Gallery Theatre at Janesville Performing Arts Center at 408 S Main Street on Thursday, May 18 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
BIKE TO WORK
JANESVILLE -- Janesville's Bike to Work Day is Friday, May 19. This event is for people interested in riding their bikes to work for the first time and for seasoned bike commuters. Participants can stop by the event's commuter station at the Janesville Town Square between 7-9 a.m. for coffee and light breakfast and swag bags to the first 30 riders.
USED BOOK SALE
JANESVILLE – The Friends of Hedburg Public Library Used Book Sale is Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A $6 bag sale is available all day Saturday. All proceeds benefit library programs and services.
SPRING WINE WALK
JANESVILLE – The Downtown Janesville Wine Walk is Saturday, May 20 at 1 p.m. in downtown Janesville. Wine samples, snacks from participating restaurants, and hop on the trolley to get from stop to stop.
CIVIL WAR LIVING HISTORY DAYS
MILTON – Civil War Living History Days is a free, family event, May 20-21 at the Milton House Museum in Milton, during which attendees can mingle with Civil War era re-enactors, see artillery, infantry and medical demonstrations, and rub elbows with President Abraham Lincoln. Also planned are games of Rounders (a Civil War era version of baseball) with the re-enactors and a living cemetery tour. The Wisconsin-Illinois Model Railroad Club will be there on Saturday, May 20, and the Milton House Museum will be open for tours. More information is at miltonhouse.org.