We’ve got a lot of Irish for you this week, but also some local theater, a spring art show and a rock, gem and mineral show ahead. Here’s our editor’s pick of 10 upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area.
BIRDS AND BLOOMS
The Janesville Art League will open its annual spring art show, “Birds & Blooms,” with a community reception from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center Gallery, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville. The reception, and art exhibition that runs March 7-April 14, are free and open to the public. The exhibition can be viewed Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. and the hour before JPAC performances. More information is at janesvilleartleague.org
IRISH COMEDY TOUR
The Irish Comedy Tour is coming to the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10. The group of Irish-American comedians and musicians, all from Ireland, will bring an Irish pub-feel to JPAC. Tickets are $25. More information is at janesvillepac.org.
SHAMROCK SHUFFLE
The Shamrock Shuffle, benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville, is Saturday, March 11, starting at 10:30 a.m. at 214 W. Milwaukee St. in downtown Janesville. It includes 5K and 10K races and a 1-mile family walk. Registration is open through Friday, March 10, at runsignup.com. The website also has route and other information. Participants will receive a free T-shirt and a drink ticket, and the first 300 finishers will receive a medal. There will be a beer tent and live music afterward. Sponsors are O’Riley & Conway’s Irish Pub and Velocity Multi-Sport and Cycling.
CORNED BEEF DINNER
The United Women in Faith are hosting a corned beef and cabbage lunch on Sunday, March 12 at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., in Janesville. Dine-in and to-go meals will be available and include corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, soda bread and a dessert. To-go meals will be available for pick-up in fellowship hall. Each plate costs $15. Proceeds will go towards Cargill missions. Reservations are required by March 3. Reservations can be placed online at ignupgenius.com or call Diane Quade at 608-752-9397.
CELTIC AND IRISH DANCE
Irish dancers from Veracity Dance Project of Janesville will perform traditional Irish dances at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St. in Janesville. More information is at hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
IRISH DINNER
The Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., in Janesville, is hosting an Irish Dinner starting at 6 p.m. Friday, March 17. The dinner is buffet-style. The cost is $25 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Janesville Police Department’s jail chaplaincy. Live music will be provided by Three Pints Gone, from 7-10 p.m.
ADVENTURES OF A COMIC BOOK ARTIST
JPAC Kids will present “Adventures of a Comic Book Artist,” Friday through Sunday, March 17-19, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville. The story follows Stanley, who dreams of becoming a comic book artist, and then the characters in his comic books come alive. Shows are Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at janesvillepac.org or at the door.
IRISH HISTORY WALKING TOUR
Roam Around Tours is offering an Irish in Janesville History Walking Tour on Saturday, March 18, from 12-1 p.m., starting at the ARISE Town Square at Court and River streets in downtown Janesville. It will explore local Irish legend, lore and the story of Irish immigration to Janesville. The cost is $15 per person. For more information call (608) 314-5557 or visit roamaroundtours.com.
ROCK, GEM & MINERAL SHOW
The 51st annual Rock, Gem & Mineral Show is Saturday and Sunday, March 25- 26, at the Craig Center at the Rock County Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., in Janesville. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The family-friendly event will include displays and demonstrations, children’s activities, door prizes, speakers, and dealers selling minerals, fossils, gemstones and jewelry. For more information call 608-935-0597 or visit badgerrockclub.org.
NIGHT AT THE OPERA
The Beloit-Janesville Symphony Orchestra will present, “Night at the Opera,” Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville.Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students. To buy tickets or for more information visit janesvillepac.org.
To have an event included in 10 Things to Do, email the details to Karyn Saemann, managing editor of The Gazette, at ksaemann@gazettextra.com.