Seasons are changing this week as the Janesville Art League prepares to open its annual spring art show. On tap are also a film festival, live music and theater, a rock and gem show, and in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, several community corned beef and cabbage dinners. Here’s our pick of 10 upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area.
BELOIT INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
The Beloit International Film Festival runs Feb. 24 through March 5 featuring about 100 films shown at venues in the downtown Beloit area. A full line-up of festival events, tickets and other information is at beloitfilmfest.org.
DOCS WHO ROCK
The annual Docs Who Rock benefit concert is 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville. Proceeds support HealthNet of Rock County, which offers free and low-cost medical, dental and behavioral health services to uninsured and low-income county residents. Featured acts include the GoDeans, the Mercynaries, Hogtied to the Misfit and acoustic duo Fred and Ginger. General admission is $30 for adults and $10 for children ages 17 and younger. To buy tickets visit janesvillepac.org.
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
Parker Arts Academy will present, “The Spongebob Musical,” March 3-12 at the Parker High School auditorium, 3125 Mineral Point Road, in Janesville. Shows are Fridays, March 3 and 10, at 7 p.m.; Saturdays, March 4 and 11, at 7 p.m.; and Sundays, March 5 and 12, at 1 p.m. Advanced tickets are available at Knapton Musik Knotes, 2475 Milton Avenue; Voigt Music Center, 2152 Highway 14; and at the box office on the day of performances. For more information call 608-743-5591
SPRING FLING VENDOR EXPO
The annual Spring Fling Vendor Expo is Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Craig Center at the Rock County Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., in Janesville. Seventy direct sellers, crafters, and local businesses will present their spring collections. Admission and parking are free.
LIP SYNC BATTLE
Project 16:49’s Lip Sync Battle is Saturday, March 4, at 6 p.m., at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. The line-up includes a previous winning team from Kennedy Elementary School, The Kennedy Rockettes, and 10 other groups representing local schools, businesses, and community organizations. There will also be raffles, music trivia, snacks, and a cash bar. Admission is $20. Tickets are available online at www.janesvillepac.org. For more information, contact Tammy DeGarmo at (608) 314-5501 or tdegarmo@project1649.org. Donations to support a team or teams can be made online at www.project1649.org/lip-sync-battle. Donations to support Project 16:49 can be made online at www.project1649.org/donate or by mailed to: Project 16:49, 2911 Carrousel Lane, Janesville, WI 53545.
BIRDS AND BLOOMS
The Janesville Art League will open its annual spring art show, “Birds & Blooms,” with a community reception from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center Gallery, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville. The reception, and art exhibition that runs March 7-April 14, are free and open to the public. The exhibition can be viewed Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. and the hour before JPAC performances. More information is at janesvilleartleague.org
CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE DINNERS
The United Women in Faith are hosting a corned beef and cabbage lunch on Sunday, March 12 at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave., in Janesville. Dine-in and to-go meals will be available and include corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, soda bread and a dessert. To-go meals will be available for pick-up in fellowship hall. Each plate costs $15. Proceeds will go towards Cargill missions. Reservations are required by March 3. Reservations can be placed online at ignupgenius.com or call Diane Quade at 608-752-9397.
The Delavan Lions Club is holding its 60th annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner on Sunday, March 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 Geneva St., in Delavan. On the menu are corned beef and cabbage, baked chicken, new potatoes, french fries, rolls and butter, coffee and milk. Adult tickets are $20 through March 9, $25 at the door. Children ages 4-10 are $12 and children age 3 and under are free. For more information or to purchase tickets call Lake Lawn Resort at 262-728-7950.
ADVENTURES OF A COMIC BOOK ARTIST
JPAC Kids will present “Adventures of a Comic Book Artist,” Friday through Sunday, March 17-19, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville. The story follows Stanley, who dreams of becoming a comic book artist, and then the characters in his comic books come alive. Shows are Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at janesvillepac.org or at the door.
ROCK, GEM & MINERAL SHOW
The 51st annual Rock, Gem & Mineral Show is Saturday and Sunday, March 25- 26, at the Craig Center at the Rock County Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., in Janesville. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The family-friendly event will include displays and demonstrations, children’s activities, door prizes, speakers, and dealers selling minerals, fossils, gemstones and jewelry. For more information call 608-935-0597 or visit badgerrockclub.org.
NIGHT AT THE OPERA
The Beloit-Janesville Symphony Orchestra will present, “Night at the Opera,” Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville.Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students. To buy tickets or for more information visit janesvillepac.org.