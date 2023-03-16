Happy St. Patrick's Day and happy almost spring! Here's our editor's pick for 10 upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area
BIRDS AND BLOOMS
The Janesville Art League’s annual spring art show, “Birds & Blooms,” runs though April 14 at the Janesville Performing Arts Center Gallery, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville. The art exhibition is free and open to the public. It can be viewed Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. and the hour before JPAC performances. More information is at janesvilleartleague.org
CELTIC AND IRISH DANCE
Irish dancers from Veracity Dance Project of Janesville will perform traditional Irish dances at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St. in Janesville. More information is at hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
IRISH DINNER
The Janesville Elks Lodge, 2100 N. Washington St., in Janesville, is hosting an Irish Dinner starting at 6 p.m. Friday, March 17. The dinner is buffet-style. The cost is $25 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Janesville Police Department’s jail chaplaincy. Live music will be provided by Three Pints Gone, from 7-10 p.m.
ADVENTURES OF A COMIC BOOK ARTIST
JPAC Kids will present “Adventures of a Comic Book Artist,” Friday through Sunday, March 17-19, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville. The story follows Stanley, who dreams of becoming a comic book artist, and then the characters in his comic books come alive. Shows are Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at janesvillepac.org or at the door.
SEED AND PLANT SWAP
Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Dr., in Janesville, is hosting a Super Seed and Plant Swap Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. During the swap, from 10-11 a.m., local residents can bring their extra seeds and plants – including houseplants – and exchange them for others. Rotary Botanical Gardens will also be giving away a variety of vegetable and flower seed during the swap. At 11 a.m., the Rotary Botanical Gardens’ Director of Horticulture, Michael Jesiolowski,will speak on preparing for the 2023 growing season. More information is at rotarybotanicalgardens.org.
IRISH HISTORY WALKING TOUR
Roam Around Tours is offering an Irish in Janesville History Walking Tour on Saturday, March 18, from 12-1 p.m., starting at the ARISE Town Square at Court and River streets in downtown Janesville. It will explore local Irish legend, lore and the story of Irish immigration to Janesville. The cost is $15 per person. For more information call (608) 314-5557 or visit roamaroundtours.com.
BADGER KNIFE SHOW
The Badger Knife Show will take place Friday through Sunday, March 24-26 at the Holiday Inn Express and Conference Center, 3100 Wellington Place, Janesville. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The regional show will feature more than 140 tables of custom knives, factory knives, antique knives, knife making supplies, dealers, suppliers and displays. For more information call (414) 479-9765.
ROCK, GEM & MINERAL SHOW
The 51st annual Rock, Gem & Mineral Show is Saturday and Sunday, March 25- 26, at the Craig Center at the Rock County Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., in Janesville. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The family-friendly event will include displays and demonstrations, children’s activities, door prizes, speakers, and dealers selling minerals, fossils, gemstones and jewelry. For more information call 608-935-0597 or visit badgerrockclub.org.
GARY CON GAMING CONVENTION
Gary Con, an annual memorial tabletop gaming convention honoring Gary Gygax, the founder of Dungeons and Dragons, is Thursday through Sunday, March 23-26, at the Grand Geneva Resort and Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, in Lake Geneva. The weekend’s activities will include vendors, artists, fantasy-themed food and spirits, in-person and virtual RPGs, live action role playing, scavenger hunts, and a charity auction. More information is at www.GaryCon.com
NIGHT AT THE OPERA
The Beloit-Janesville Symphony Orchestra will present, “Night at the Opera,” Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville.Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students. To buy tickets or for more information visit janesvillepac.org.
To have an event included in 10 Things to Do, email the details to Karyn Saemann, managing editor of The Gazette, at ksaemann@gazettextra.com.