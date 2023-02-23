Take your pick — we’ve got a mix for you this week. The Beloit International Film Festival, bowling with a cop, a chili cook-off and a lip sync battle are just some of what’s happening locally. Here’s our editor’s pick of 10 upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area.
BELOIT INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
The 18th annual Beloit International Film Festival runs Feb. 24 through March 5 featuring about 100 films which will be shown at venues in the downtown Beloit area. A full line-up of festival events, tickets and other information are at beloitfilmfest.org.
DETROIT AUTORAMA
Meguiar’s Detroit Autorama is Friday through Sunday, Feb. 24-26, at Huntington Place, 3801 North Wright Road, in Janesville. On display will be hot rods, customs, trucks, motorcycles and more. Show hours are noon to 10 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. More information is at www.autorama.com.
BOWL WITH A COP
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office’s Gutter Busters youth bowling event is noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at RiversEdge Bowl, 215 S. River St. Up to 25 spots are available for kids ages 6 to 12. Participants will provided with two games of bowling, shoe rental, lunch, an event T-shirt and a prize. Registration is required at bit.ly/3kBO8Hs. Gutter Busters is offered by the Cops and Kids Foundation, which aims to help keep kids away from crime. For more information, contact Deputy Terry Borgwardt at 608-757-7941 or terry.borgwardt@co.rock.wi.us.
CARD SHOW
The Janesville Card Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Holiday Inn Express, 3100 Wellington Place, Janesville. It will include vendors from throughout the Midwest, buying selling and trading a variety of sports and other cards, from vintage to modern. Admission and parking are free. For more information email: premiercardshows@gmail.com.
CHILI COOK-OFF
First Lutheran Church, 612 Randall Ave., in Janesville, is holding a chili cook-off Sunday, Feb. 26, to benefit Safe Families for Children. Chili tasting is 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children. Competitors had to register by Feb. 19. For more information call the church office at 608-752-7434.
BANNED BOOK CLUB
Cargill United Methodist Church’s Banned Book Club will discuss “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison on Wednesday, March 1, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., in Room 106 at the church, 2000 Wesley Ave., in Janesville. The Arrowhead Library System has several copies available for check out or hold. Copies are also available to purchase online. For more information contact Dianne Edson at dianne@cargillumc.org
SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
Parker Arts Academy will present, “The Spongebob Musical,” March 3-12 at the Parker High School auditorium, 3125 Mineral Point Road, in Janesville. Shows are Fridays, March 3 and 10, at 7 p.m.; Saturdays, March 4 and 11, at 7 p.m.; and Sundays, March 5 and 12, at 1 p.m. Advanced tickets are available at Knapton Musik Knotes, 2475 Milton Avenue; Voigt Music Center, 2152 Highway 14; and at the box office on the day of performances. For more information call 608-743-5591
LIP SYNC BATTLE
Project 16:49’s Lip Sync Battle is Saturday, March 4, at 6 p.m., at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville. The line-up includes a previous winning team from Kennedy Elementary School, The Kennedy Rockettes, and 10 other groups representing local schools, businesses, and community organizations. There will also be raffles, music trivia, snacks, and a cash bar. Admission is $20. Tickets are available online at www.janesvillepac.org. For more information, contact Tammy DeGarmo at (608) 314-5501 or tdegarmo@project1649.org. Donations to support a team or teams can be made online at www.project1649.org/lip-sync-battle. Donations to support Project 16:49 can be made online at www.project1649.org/donate or by mailed to: Project 16:49, 2911 Carrousel Lane, Janesville, WI 53545.
MURDER MYSTERY DINNER
Registration is open for the Murder at the Talent Show event on Saturday, March 11, in The Shed at Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road. Participants will play an interactive murder mystery dinner game that includes one- to two-minute talent show. Up to 16 residents can register to play. Registration is required by March 1. To register, call Mary at 608-295-8972.
HEALTH HABITS FOR FAMILIES
SSM Health will hold a free virtual education session on Healthy Habits for Families at noon Thursday, March 16. To view the livestream, visit facebook.com/StatelineKids. Megan Timm will discuss how families can develop healthy nutritional habits and how to incorporate exercise into a daily routine through play.