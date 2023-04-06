Earth Day is almost upon us, as we move deeper into spring. This week, we've also got the last of the community Easter events, some local theater and music shows and a chance to stake a stand against racism. Here's our editor's pick of upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area.
EASTER BUNNY BREAKFAST
Bethel 21 is hosting a pancake breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 8, from 9-11 a.m., at the Janesville Masonic Center, 2322 E. Milwaukee St., in Janesville. A $5 donation is suggested for the breakfast. Taking part in the breakfast is not required to meet the Easter Bunny. Families may bring their own cameras to take pictures with the Easter Bunny.
EASTER EGG HUNT
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, 210 S. Ringold St., in Janesville, will hold an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to noon. Admission is free for children through age 12. Activities will include an egg hunt, games and STEM stations. RSVP isn’t required but is encourage to help with planning. More information is at stpaulsjanesville.com.
‘100 THINGS TO DO IN WISCONSIN’
Dannelle Gay, author of “100 Things to Do in Wisconsin Before You Die,” will speak and sign copies of her book in April at events in Janesville and Delavan. Gay will be at The Duck Inn, N6214 Highway 89, Delavan, from 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13; and at Adorn Janesville Boutique 39 S. Main St, in Janesville, from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Dannelle Gay is a Wisconsin native who has been writing about travel for over a decade under the moniker The Traveling Cheesehead. More information is at reedypress.com
SWING INTO SPRING
ECHO is partnering with Revv Aviation to host a 1940s-themed hangar dance, “Swing Into Spring,” at the Rev Aviation Hangar, 4606 S. Atlantis Dr., from 7-10 p.m. Friday, April 14. Admission is $30 and includes appetizers and desserts. A cash bar will be available. Dance lessons begin at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. by the 18-piece, all-female big band, Ladies Must Swing. Proceeds benefit ECHO. Tickets are at echoinc.square.site
ALICE’S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND
JPAC Kids will present “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” a contemporary twist on the classic children’s tale, Friday through Sunday, April 14-16 at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Saturday show will be ASL interpreted; email sales@janesvillepac.org to reserve seats in that section. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at janesvillepac.org.
TECH SAVVY
Tech Savvy 2023, a one-day hands-on workshop designed to encourage middle school girls to pursue STEM careers, is Saturday, April 15, on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus. The registration deadline is April 5. Workshops will include DNA extraction, the science of flavors and fragrances, surgical techniques, plasma physics and construction engineering. To register and for more information visit www.uww.edu/ce/ camps/additional/techsavvy
STAND AGAINST RACISM
The Diversity Action Team of Rock County will hold its “Stand Against Racism,” awareness event on Thursday, April 27, from 12-1 p.m. at Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., in Janesville. Organizers say they will encourage participants to continue after the event to be mindful of institutional and structural racism, and continue to work for change. Stand Against Racism events are organized every April by YCWC’s across the United States. More information is at ywcarockcounty.org.
EARTH DAY CELEBRATION
Rotary Botanical Gardens will hold an Earth Day Celebration, on Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include Zoozort live animal shows at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., and outdoor family and youth activities throughout the day. GreenLight E Recycling will have a collection bin for old electronics. Admission is $5, free for children age 2 and under. Pre-registration is required. Tickets can be purchased at rotarybotanicalgardens.org or by calling 608-752-3885.
BIRDS AND BLOOMS
The Janesville Art League opened its annual spring art show, “Birds & Blooms,” with a community reception from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center Gallery, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville. The reception, and art exhibition that runs March 7-April 14, are free and open to the public. The exhibition can be viewed Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. and the hour before JPAC performances. More information is at janesvilleartleague.org
EVENING OF JAZZ
The Hedberg Public Library Foundation’s spring fundraiser, “An Evening of Jazz with Christopher’s Project,” is Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m. at the library, 316 S. Main St., in Janesville. Led by saxophonist Christopher Pipkins, Christopher’s Project is a three-time winner at Showtime at the Apollo in NYC, a recipient of The Black Excellence Award in Music, and currently on the Milwaukee Bucks Entertainment Team. Tickets are $25 per person, and may be purchased online at HedbergPublicLibrary.org. The evening will include a cash bar. For more information is at contact library director Bryan McCormick at 608-758-65