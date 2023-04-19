An array of local theater and live music, Earth Day events and the approaching start of the Janesville Farmer’s Market are among the upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area. Here's our editor's pick of events this week, and happening soon.
YWCA FAMILY FUN NIGHT
YWCA Rock County will hold its 15th annual Family Fun Night on Friday, April 21, from 5:30-8 p.m. at Edison Middle School, 1649 S. Chatham St., Janesville. Admission is $3 for those age 13 and over, and $2 for children age 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit the YWCA’s child care program. Activities will include an inflatable obstacle course, games, music, swimming, food including pizza and hot dogs, and dancing. More information is at www.ywcarockcounty.org
SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
Janesville Little Theatre is staging “The Shawshank Redemption” with an all-male cast, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main. St., in Janesville. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays, April 21, 22, 28, and 29 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sundays April 23 and 30 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are at https://janesvillepac.org.
EVENING OF JAZZ
The Hedberg Public Library Foundation’s spring fundraiser, “An Evening of Jazz with Christopher’s Project,” is Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m. at the library, 316 S. Main St., in Janesville. Led by saxophonist Christopher Pipkins, Christopher's Project is a three-time winner at Showtime at the Apollo in NYC, a recipient of The Black Excellence Award in Music, and currently on the Milwaukee Bucks Entertainment Team. Tickets are $25 per person, and may be purchased online at HedbergPublicLibrary.org. The evening will include a cash bar. For more information is at contact library director Bryan McCormick at 608-758-6594 or bmccormick@hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
EARTH MONTH
UW-Whitewater-Rock County will celebrate Wisconsin’s parks, trails and environmental organizations on Thursday, April 27 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Kirk Denmark Theatre, 2909 Kellogg Avenue in Janesville. The event will begin with an expo of local environmental organizations and continue with speakers sharing their experiences in Wisconsin parks and trails. Maryam Enterline, a Wisconsin State Park traveler, UW-Whitewater alum, McNair Scholar, and current UW-W major gift officer, will share stories and photos from her Wisconsin State Park Crawl when she explored every state park in Wisconsin. Dennis James, longtime volunteer coordinator of the Rock County section of the Ice Age Trail, will also speak about the history of the trail and the area. Admission is free.
ICE AGE TRAIL HIKE
The Rock County Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance will host a guided hike on Saturday, April 29 at 1:30 p.m. at Riverside Park, 2600 Parkside Drive in Janesville. The group will hike the scenic Devil’s Staircase trail and the Arbor Ridge Trail, two segments of the Ice Age Trail. The trip will be a 5.6 mile hike round trip. The first 2.8-mile trip will end at the cabin in the Robert O. Cook Memorial Arboretum with a look inside the cabin and a snack break. Hikers then have the option of hiking the route back to Riverside Park or returning to their vehicle by shuttle. This is a nature-focused hike, but pickers and bags will be provided for any trash found along the way as part of the City Wide Trail Cleanup Day.
FOCUS ON ART TOUR
The Rock County Historical Society has developed a new series of tours that debut on Saturday, May 6 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Each of the three tours begins with a presentation at the Tallman Carriage House, 450 N. Jackson Street, Janesville, followed by time in the Lincoln Tallman Museum to view the original artwork. Each of the three tours in the series focuses on unique pieces of historic artwork in the Tallman mansion, and will run on May 6, June 3 and July 1. The series was developed after researchers uncovered fascinating stories about local artists who created pieces that are displayed in the Lincoln-Tallman Museum. The May 6 presentation will focus on “Portraits and Paintings,” and will cover the lives of the residents memorialized in the portraits.
AUTHOR BOOK SIGNING
Dannelle Gay, “The Traveling Cheesehead,” is a Wisconsin author devoted to exploring attractions and hidden gems. She has published a new guidebook, “100 Things to Do in Wisconsin Before You Die,” which details wisconsin bucket list items, and what to expect from your visits. Gay will be in Milton for a book signing on Thursday, May 4 from 5-7 p.m. at the Milton House Museum, 18 S. Janesville Street in Milton. Milton is featured in the new book.
EARTH DAY CLEAN-UP
Timber Hill Winery is sponsoring a clean up at Storrs Lake, in honor of Earth Day, on Saturday, April 22 from 9:45 a.m. to noon. It will begin at the entrance to the Ice Age Trail near Storrs Lake and will run from 10-11 a.m., with an optional $5 boxed lunch to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Timber Hill Winery, 1223 Storrs Lake Road. For more information call (608) 247-4615.
JANESVILLE FARMERS MARKET
The Janesville Farmers Market’s 2023 outdoor season begins Saturday, May 6. It will go through Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, at the Town Square, 21 Dodge St., in downtown Janesville. More information is at www.janesvillefarmersmarket.com
GIN BLOSSOMS
The Janesville Performing Arts Center will host the Gin Blossoms as its 2023 Gala Concert at the Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St. in Janesville, at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The band’s album, “New Miserable Experience,” and the first single released from that album, "Hey Jealousy,” helped them rise to prominence. The band's follow-up album, “Congratulations I'm Sorry,” went platinum and the single "As Long as It Matters," was nominated for a Grammy. Tickets are at janesvillepac.org.