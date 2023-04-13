An array of local theater and live music, and an Earth Day celebration, are among the upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area. Here's our editor's pick of upcoming events.
ALICE’S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND
JPAC Kids will present “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” a contemporary twist on the classic children’s tale, Friday through Sunday, April 14-16 at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Saturday show will be ASL interpreted; email sales@janesvillepac.org to reserve seats in that section. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at janesvillepac.org.
100 THINGS TO DO IN WISCONSIN
Dannelle Gay, author of “100 Things to Do in Wisconsin Before You Die,” will speak and sign copies of her book in April at events in Janesville and Delavan. Gay will be at The Duck Inn, N6214 Highway 89, Delavan, from 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13; and at Adorn Janesville Boutique 39 S. Main St, in Janesville, from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Dannelle Gay is a Wisconsin native who has been writing about travel for over a decade under the moniker The Traveling Cheesehead. More information is at reedypress.com
SWING INTO SPRING
ECHO is partnering with Revv Aviation to host a 1940s-themed hangar dance, “Swing Into Spring,” at the Rev Aviation Hangar, 4606 S. Atlantis Dr., from 7-10 p.m. Friday, April 14. Admission is $30 and includes appetizers and desserts. A cash bar will be available. Dance lessons begin at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. by the 18-piece, all-female big band, Ladies Must Swing. Proceeds benefit ECHO. Tickets are at echoinc.square.site.
BIRDS AND BLOOMS
The Janesville Art League’s annual spring art show, “Birds & Blooms,” runs though April 14 at the Janesville Performing Arts Center Gallery, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville. The art exhibition is free and open to the public. It can be viewed Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. and the hour before JPAC performances. More information is at janesvilleartleague.org
TECH SAVVY
Tech Savvy 2023, a one-day hands-on workshop designed to encourage middle school girls to pursue STEM careers, is Saturday, April 15, on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus. The registration deadline is April 5. Workshops will include DNA extraction, the science of flavors and fragrances, surgical techniques, plasma physics and construction engineering. To register and for more information visit www.uww.edu/ce/camps/additional/techsavvy
YWCA FAMILY FUN NIGHT
YWCA Rock County will hold its 15th annual Family Fun Night on Friday, April 21, from 5:30-8 p.m. at Edison Middle School, 1649 S. Chatham St., Janesville. Admission is $3 for those age 13 and over, and $2 for children age 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit the YWCA’s child care program. Activities will include an inflatable obstacle course, games, music, swimming, food including pizza and hot dogs, and dancing. More information is at www.ywcarockcounty.org
SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION
Janesville Little Theatre is staging “The Shawshank Redemption” with an all-male cast, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main. St., in Janesville. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays, April 21, 22, 28, and 29 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sundays April 23 and 30 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are at https://janesvillepac.org.
EVENING OF JAZZ
The Hedberg Public Library Foundation’s spring fundraiser, “An Evening of Jazz with Christopher’s Project,” is Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m. at the library, 316 S. Main St., in Janesville. Led by saxophonist Christopher Pipkins, Christopher's Project is a three-time winner at Showtime at the Apollo in NYC, a recipient of The Black Excellence Award in Music, and currently on the Milwaukee Bucks Entertainment Team. Tickets are $25 per person, and may be purchased online at HedbergPublicLibrary.org. The evening will include a cash bar. For more information is at contact library director Bryan McCormick at 608-758-6594 or bmccormick@hedbergpubliclibrary.org.
EARTH DAY CELEBRATION
Rotary Botanical Gardens will hold an Earth Day Celebration, on Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include Zoozort live animal shows at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., and outdoor family and youth activities throughout the day. GreenLight E Recycling will have a collection bin for old electronics. Admission is $5, free for children age 2 and under. Pre-registration is required. Tickets can be purchased at rotarybotanicalgardens.org or by calling 608-752-3885.
STAND AGAINST RACISM
The Diversity Action Team of Rock County will hold its “Stand Against Racism,” awareness event on Thursday, April 27, from 12-1 p.m. at Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., in Janesville. Organizers say they will encourage participants to continue after the event to be mindful of institutional and structural racism, and continue to work for change. Stand Against Racism events are organized every April by YCWC's across the United States. More information is at ywcarockcounty.org.