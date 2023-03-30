As we head into the holiday weekend, we’ve got lots of Easter Bunny and egg hunt fun happening locally. There's also some March Madness, a run/walk expo, kids’ theater and a family event at the site of the proposed Woodman’s Center. Here’s our editor’s pick of upcoming things to do in Janesville and the surrounding area.
BIKE/RUN SALE AND EXPO
Velocity Multi-Sport, in Janesville, is hosting a Bike/Run Sale and Expo at the Rock County Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., in Janesville, Friday through Sunday, March 31-April 2. Admission and parking are free. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. each day. Activities will include a bike ride, several run/walks and vendor sales. More information is at velocityallsport.com.
PEEPS-O-RAMA
The Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., in Janesville, is hosting Peeps-o-Rama on Saturday, April 1. Participants of all ages, including kids, teens and adults, are invited to enter a diorama made with at least one Peeps marshmallow treat, in the theme of a favorite book, movie or pop culture inspiration. Entries must fit inside a standard shoe box and must have the name of the creator attached, but not visible to the public. Entries may be turned in beginning Wednesday March 29 with the deadline 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 1. Peeples choice voting is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. More information is at hedbergpubliclibrary.org
FERRET FIESTA
Ferret Fiesta 2023, a championship, companion and speciality ferret show will be held Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express, 3100 Wellington Place, in Janesville. It will include vendors, ferret games, raffles, food and other fun. Proceeds benefit the non-profit organization Ferret Nook, Inc. Admission is $3 for adults and children; age 3 and under enter free.
WOODMAN’S CENTER COMMUNITY DAY
Friends of the Woodman's Center will host a Community Day event on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., inside the former Sears building at Uptown Janesville, 2500 Milton Ave. The former Sears building is the proposed future site of the Woodman's Sports and Convention Center. Activities will include an opportunity to learn more about the Woodman’s Center plans; family games; and photos with local mascots Chilly of the Janesville Jets and Poopsie from the Beloit Sky Carp. More information on the Woodman's Center project is at www.woodmanscenter.com and at facebook.com/woodmanscenter.
MARCH MADNESS
March Madness will be held Saturday, April 1, from 5-8 p.m. at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville. The event will include televised live basketball games, snacks, halftime entertainment, raffles, sports predictions and a bracket challenge. Proceeds will benefit nonprofit organization The Tony Huml Foundation, that supports those with mental illness. General admission tickets are $5. More information: janesvillepac.org
BUNNY AT THE SQUARE
The city of Janesville’s Parks and Recreation Division is sponsoring Bunny on the Square from 10 a.m to 12 p.m Saturday, April 1, at Janesville Town Square, 15 Dodge St., in downtown Janesville. Children can visit stations to collect treats and participate in activities. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures, and food and beverages will be for sale. Children must be accompanied by an adult. More information: www.janesvillewi.gov
EASTER EGG HUNT
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, 210 S. Ringold St., in Janesville, will hold an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to noon. Admission is free for children through age 12. Activities will include an egg hunt, games and STEM stations. RSVP isn’t required but is encourage to help with planning. More information is at stpaulsjanesville.com.
EASTER BUNNY BREAKFAST
Bethel 21 is hosting a pancake breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 8, from 9-11 a.m., at the Janesville Masonic Center, 2322 E. Milwaukee St., in Janesville. A $5 donation is suggested for the breakfast. Taking part in the breakfast is not required to meet the Easter Bunny. Families may bring their own cameras to take pictures with the Easter Bunny.
ALICE’S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND
JPAC Kids will present “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” a contemporary twist on the classic children’s tale, Friday through Sunday, April 14-16 at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Saturday show will be ASL interpreted; email sales@janesvillepac.org to reserve seats in that section. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at janesvillepac.org.
BIRDS AND BLOOMS
The Janesville Art League’s annual spring art show, “Birds & Blooms,” runs though April 14 at the Janesville Performing Arts Center Gallery, 408 S. Main St., in Janesville. The art exhibition is free and open to the public. It can be viewed Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. and the hour before JPAC performances. More information is at janesvilleartleague.org